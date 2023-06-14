Superior students recognized for patriotic work

SUPERIOR — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 435 distributed coloring books to third grade students at Superior elementary schools this spring.
Second Vice President Debbie Mattison shared the story of the poppy,
a symbol honoring fallen service members,
with the students prior to handing out coloring books. The contest was part of community outreach efforts by the auxiliary to educate young people about veterans.
Two students from each school were recognized by the auxiliary for their colorful art. They included:
Bryant Elementary School — Zacarian Baukner, Nevaen Rockwoo
Lake Superior Elementary School — Sawyer Lawton and Karly Adams
Northern Lights Elementary School — Ashley Mei and Taylm Cassano
Great Lakes Elementary School — Syrin Philips and Jolon Rosty
Four Corners Elementary School — Allison Tester and Matthew McDonald
In addition, a number of Superior Middle School students created posters for the poppy distribution. Poster winners were Annika Lovoll, eighth grade, and Lydia Johnson, sixth grade.
