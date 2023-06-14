Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Superior students recognized for patriotic work

Coloring contest winners were announced by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 435.

Ashley Mei, left, and Taylm Cassano, third grade students at Northern Lights Elementary School, hold up their winning entries in the coloring contest sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 435.
By Staff reports
SUPERIOR — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 435 distributed coloring books to third grade students at Superior elementary schools this spring.

Second Vice President Debbie Mattison shared the story of the poppy, a symbol honoring fallen service members, with the students prior to handing out coloring books. The contest was part of community outreach efforts by the auxiliary to educate young people about veterans.

Two students from each school were recognized by the auxiliary for their colorful art. They included:

  • Bryant Elementary School — Zacarian Baukner, Nevaen Rockwoo
  • Lake Superior Elementary School — Sawyer Lawton and Karly Adams
  • Northern Lights Elementary School — Ashley Mei and Taylm Cassano
  • Great Lakes Elementary School — Syrin Philips and Jolon Rosty
  • Four Corners Elementary School — Allison Tester and Matthew McDonald

In addition, a number of Superior Middle School students created posters for the poppy distribution. Poster winners were Annika Lovoll, eighth grade, and Lydia Johnson, sixth grade.

