Superior students recognized for patriotic work

SUPERIOR — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 435 distributed coloring books to third grade students at Superior elementary schools this spring.

Second Vice President Debbie Mattison shared the story of the poppy, a symbol honoring fallen service members, with the students prior to handing out coloring books. The contest was part of community outreach efforts by the auxiliary to educate young people about veterans.

Two students from each school were recognized by the auxiliary for their colorful art. They included:



Bryant Elementary School — Zacarian Baukner, Nevaen Rockwoo



Lake Superior Elementary School — Sawyer Lawton and Karly Adams



Northern Lights Elementary School — Ashley Mei and Taylm Cassano



Great Lakes Elementary School — Syrin Philips and Jolon Rosty



Four Corners Elementary School — Allison Tester and Matthew McDonald

In addition, a number of Superior Middle School students created posters for the poppy distribution. Poster winners were Annika Lovoll, eighth grade, and Lydia Johnson, sixth grade.

Winners of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 435 poster contest from Superior Middle School, eighth grader Annika Lovoll, left, and sixth grader Lydia Johnson, right, pose with Debbie Mattson, a member of the auxiliary. Contributed / Debbie Mattison

Zacarian Baukner, a third grade student at Bryant Elementary School, holds up his winning entry for the poppy coloring contest, sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 435. Contributed / Debbie Mattison

Great Lakes Elementary School third graders Syrin Philips, left, and Jolon Rosty hold up their winning entries in the poppy coloring contest, sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 435. Contributed / Debbie Mattison