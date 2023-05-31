99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Superior stops using boat launch fee boxes

Thefts caused officials to stop using on-site cash fee boxes. Boat launch passes can be purchased at local stores. The city is also building an online payment option.

A sign on a former launch fee drop box at a boat launch
A sign on the former launch fee drop box at Loon's Foot Landing in the city of Superior on Tuesday, May 30, warns boaters that launch passes must now be purchased at a storefront until a digital payment option is available.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Day passes for boat launches in the city of Superior must be purchased at local businesses this spring. No on-site cash payments will be taken, although an online payment option is in the works.

Linda Cadotte, director of parks, recreation and forestry for the city, discussed the change with the city Parks and Recreation Commission during a Thursday, May 25 meeting.

Previously, there were envelopes on-site that people could put cash in, drop the envelope in a box and put the tag on their window.

“We had, I would say, repeated thefts from those launch passes,” Cadotte told the commissioners. “So we just, we have eliminated all of them.”

The search for a cost-effective solution led to the internet.

“We are looking into software and going through our current website” to allow people to pay for passes with a credit card online, Cadotte said.

Until that is up and running, both annual and daily boat launch passes can be purchased at Northwest Outlet, The Bait Shop, the Barker’s Island ship store, the Kwik Trip by Loon’s Foot Landing or the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Office in the Government Center.

Purchasing a day pass at a storefront is less convenient, Cadotte said, but the majority of people launch boats close to one of the sites. The director encouraged boaters to plan ahead and buy a few day passes or purchase an annual pass — $25 for Wisconsin residents, $30 for out of state residents, according to the city website.

Signs remind boaters where to purchase a boat launch pass
Signs at Loon's Foot Landing in the city of Superior on Tuesday, May 30, remind boaters that a launch fee is required. Cash is no longer being taken on-site; passes must be purchased from participating businesses or the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department office.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Permits must be hanging on the rear view mirror of vehicles at boat launches, or the owner will receive a fine. Law enforcement patrols the boat launch parking lots.

The goal is to offer a digital payment option, linked to the “My City of Superior” app, before the end of the boating season. It could be expanded to take payments for ski trail passes in the winter, as well.

In other business, the group discussed the new garden underway at Hammond Park and a formal code of conduct for the city’s summer playground program.

The flowerbed next to the Hammond Park sign, once completed, will free up the fountain that has long been used for flowers. The end goal, Cadotte told commissioners, is to turn it back into a water fountain.

The city's summer playground program, which is free for children ages 5-11, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 19 to Aug. 18 at the following parks: 18 Oaks, Billings Park, Central Park, Hammond Park, Wade Bowl and Webster Dream Park.

The commissioners are working on a proposed code of conduct for children who participate in summer programming at city parks that would go into effect in 2024.

The group also discussed how the city chooses what parks will offer programming. Ruth Ludwig, 7th District city councilor, proposed pre-registration as a way to gauge which parks should provide the summer programming in future years.

Commissioners also learned that the process of converting city hockey rinks at Allouez Hockey Rink, Carl Gullo, Pattison, Red Barn, South End and Wade Bowl into off-leash dog areas for the summer was expected to begin this week.

Boat launch on Lake Superior
The Loon's Foot Landing boat launch in the city of Superior is shown on Tuesday, May 30.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
A station where people can borrow life jackets for children at a city boat launch
A Kids Don't Float life jacket loaner station, seen on Tuesday, May 30, can be found at Loon's Foot Landing in the city of Superior. The program loans life jackets to community members at no cost. A second station is located at Arrowhead Pier.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
