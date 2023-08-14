Superior solar garden starts to take shape

SUPERIOR — Construction of Superior’s first community solar garden is hitting high gear with the installation of racking and the first of nearly 1,300 solar panels.

The 470-kilowatt solar garden is large enough to power about 115 homes and is being built on company-owned land at 2828 Hammond Ave., near Heritage Park.

After conducting a test to make sure the panels would line up, the remainder of the panels will be installed starting this week, said Joscelyn Skandel, project manager.

“We’re proud to already be delivering more than 50% renewable energy to our customers and this solar garden reflects out commitment to them, to the Superior-area community and to advancing a clean energy future,” said Rob Sandstrom, SWL&P president. “Customers told us they wanted access to more renewable, carbon-free energy and Superior Solar is a simple, convenient way for them to go solar.”

The project is fully subscribed with 80 customers committed to anywhere from one to 104 blocks. Each block has a capacity on one kilowatt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The largest subscribers to the project include Essentia Health, National Bank of Commerce, Kari Toyota, the city of Superior and Charter Next Generation.

Skandel said installing the panels will take about a month and work will begin on wiring and testing the system after that.

“It should be operational by the end of October,” Skandel said.

Crews work on cross bracing for Superior Water, Light and Power’s Superior Solar Garden along North 28th Street on Friday, Aug. 11. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Panels for Superior Solar were manufactured by Heliene in Mountain Iron, Minnesota, and Hunt Electric is the project contractor.

Skandel said she’s not anticipating any delays because all of the equipment for the project was ordered last fall, around the time SWL&P broke ground on the project.

“We have one more piece of equipment that’s coming in September, and that will kind of be the final piece that’s needed to wrap everything together,” Skandel said.

In addition to generating renewable energy, Superior Solar will also feature a new pollinator garden. Native grasses and flowers will be planted to create a habitat for bees, butterflies and other pollinators once fully established. It’s expected to take several years for the garden to be fully developed.

While Superior Solar is fully subscribed, customers interested in learning more about the community solar garden can put their name on a waitlist for future renewable energy options at swlp.com/CustomerService/SuperiorSolar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re excited to see it up and running and look forward to an announcement of the ribbon cutting coming in October,” Skandel said. “Once we get everything finalized and a date set, we’ll be getting that out to everybody. It will be a nice community celebration.”