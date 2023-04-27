Superior shakes up spring cleaning schedule

SUPERIOR — East End, Allouez and Itasca will be the first and last neighborhoods to have spring cleanup crews remove waste from the neighborhood.

After years of starting in North End, officials are changing up the rotation this year with crews heading south from 18th Avenue East in East End starting Monday, May 1.

North End will be collected the second week of the four-week cleanup, including downtown, the neighborhoods south to North 21st Street. The midtown area and South Superior will be collected the third week of the event. Billings Park, Central Park and East End in the Vogel, Bardon and Aspen area will be collected the fourth week.

The change comes after officials committed to changing which neighborhoods were picked up first each year.

The wrong version of the schedule was initially released this year, according to a new release issued by Mayor Jim Paine. Because of the late notice of the schedule, neighborhoods that go first this year will also be picked up the week of May 22-26, the last week of the cleanup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crews will check the entire route so it won’t be necessary to call for the additional pickup, said Rebecca Scherf, the mayor’s chief of staff.

Questions and comments can be directed to the mayor’s office at 715-395-7212 or mayor@ci.superior.wi.us.