Superior seeks input on redrawing elementary school boundaries

SUPERIOR — Community input is being sought on how the Superior School District should redraw its elementary school boundaries for the 2024-2025 school year. An online survey was launched Monday, Aug. 21 and will be open to the public through Sept. 8.

A capacity study presented to the board in February indicated that there are roughly 736 available elementary school seats in the district and that a number of the district’s elementary schools were being underutilized.

Superior School District's current elementary school boundaries. Contributed / Superior School District

The Superior School Board voted in April to close Lake Superior Elementary School at the end of the 2023-2024 school year and consolidate students into the remaining five elementary schools. Boundaries will be redrawn at the same time.

Survey participants can rank eight different criteria in order of importance, from the length of bus commutes and improving socioeconomic diversity to minimizing the movement of students already zoned to a particular school.

An early version of the survey did not allow community members without students in the district to respond. A new answer box has since been added to address that.

Results of the survey will be presented to the school board at its Sept. 11 meeting. Community meetings to discuss details and provide additional feedback will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Superior Middle School and 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Superior High School The board is expected to decide on the new boundaries Nov. 13, according to the district’s current timeline.

Visit https://coopstratprojects.com/superior/resources/ to find the survey and background information. It can also be accessed through the district website: https://www.superior.k12.wi.us/.