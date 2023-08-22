Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior seeks input on redrawing elementary school boundaries

An online survey will be open through Sept. 8. Community meetings are also planned for October, with a decision expected in November.

Exterior of Lake Superior Elementary School
Lake Superior Elementary School, seen on Aug. 8, will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. Public feedback is being sought on how elementary school boundaries will change for the 2024-2025 school year.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 1:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Community input is being sought on how the Superior School District should redraw its elementary school boundaries for the 2024-2025 school year. An online survey was launched Monday, Aug. 21 and will be open to the public through Sept. 8.

A capacity study presented to the board in February indicated that there are roughly 736 available elementary school seats in the district and that a number of the district’s elementary schools were being underutilized.

School boundaries.jpg
Superior School District's current elementary school boundaries.
Contributed / Superior School District

The Superior School Board voted in April to close Lake Superior Elementary School at the end of the 2023-2024 school year and consolidate students into the remaining five elementary schools. Boundaries will be redrawn at the same time.

Survey participants can rank eight different criteria in order of importance, from the length of bus commutes and improving socioeconomic diversity to minimizing the movement of students already zoned to a particular school.

An early version of the survey did not allow community members without students in the district to respond. A new answer box has since been added to address that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results of the survey will be presented to the school board at its Sept. 11 meeting. Community meetings to discuss details and provide additional feedback will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Superior Middle School and 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Superior High School The board is expected to decide on the new boundaries Nov. 13, according to the district’s current timeline.

Visit https://coopstratprojects.com/superior/resources/ to find the survey and background information. It can also be accessed through the district website: https://www.superior.k12.wi.us/.

READ MORE IN EDUCATION
3745687+Spartan logo.jpg
Local
SHS students must put cell phones 'Away for the Day'
A new policy requires electronic devices to be off and out of sight during the school day.
5d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Man stands in gym
Members Only
Local
Meet the new Solon Springs superintendent: Pete Hopke
The Solon Springs School Board decided to hire Hopke as a full-time superintendent after previously having a part-time district administrator.
5d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Man poses in weightroom.
Members Only
Local
Meet Maple's new district administrator: Karl Morrin
A former coach and physical education teacher, Morrin is a team player who plans to be highly visible in the Maple School District.
Aug 15
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
headshot of man in dark suit and teal shirt
Local
Superior School Board member resigns amid residency questions
Steve Stupak is facing felony election fraud charges in Douglas County Circuit Court.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Exterior of Lake Superior Elementary School
Local
Former members speak out at Superior School Board meeting
The meeting proceeded as normal following public comment about criminal charges that have been filed against Steve Stupak. The board also discussed redrawing school boundaries for 2024-2025.
Aug 8
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Duluth News Tribune building.jpg
Local
Duluth School Board votes to move forward with Duluth News Tribune building purchase
At a special meeting, the board voted 4-0 to move forward with the purchase of the longtime newspaper building.
Jul 27
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
072823.N.ST.YMCA 1.JPG
Local
Superior YMCA kicks off school snack drive
Donations will go to local elementary schools. The snacks help kids focus on learning, according to Bryant Elementary Principal Jason Kalin.
Jul 27
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
School lockers
Wisconsin
Wisconsinites major in education, but teacher retention is down
Wisconsin is doing better than the nation in attracting college students to teaching fields.
Jul 24
 · 
By  Corrinne Hess / Wisconsin Public Radio
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Superior School Board member charged with election fraud
The criminal complaint alleges Steven J. Stupak gave false residency information on his declaration of candidacy and at the polls.
Jul 24
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Players greet player that hit home run at home plate.
Local
Preseason meetings required for Superior athletics, activities
Changes to the activities handbook and code of conduct will be addressed, according to Superior High School Activities Director Ella Olson.
Jul 13
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Trial set for former Superior police sergeant in fatal crash
5h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Women pose for a photo after treatment court graduation
Local
Douglas County Treatment Court sees continued success
21h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Empty mobile home park
Local
Douglas County OKs trailer park cleanup
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (6956) climbs to the top of a hill during the John Woodbury Invitational
Prep
Prep cross country: Northwood/Solon Springs eyes return to state
49m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Player returns shot.
Prep
Prep report: Superior tennis takes down Grand Rapids/Greenway
16h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
cougar in Dultuh
Northland Outdoors
Cougar caught on video cameras in Duluth
22h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
BlatnikBridgeC.jpg
Local
Wisconsin, Minnesota seek federal funding for Blatnik Bridge
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson