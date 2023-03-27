Superior seeks input on forest plan

SUPERIOR — The city has the distinction of having the third largest municipal forest in the nation.

Only Jefferson Memorial Forest in Louisville, Kentucky, and Forest Park in Portland, Oregon outpace the Superior Municipal Forest in total acreage.

And stewardship of the 4,428 acres of woodlands and wetlands in the southwest corner of Superior has long been a priority, one that even prompted city residents to vote to adopt special protections for the forest in the city’s charter ordinance.

Now, officials have a new master plan and are seeking public input to maintain the health of the forest.

The draft Superior Municipal Forest Master Plan is available at tinyurl.com/smfplandraft032023 for the public to review.

The city’s Urban Forestry Tree Board invites all residents to review and provide feedback on the proposed plan for managing the city’s forest. Feedback can be sent to parks@ci.superior.wi.us.