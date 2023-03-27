99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Superior seeks input on forest plan

A new master plan for the Superior Municipal Forest was created to protect the health of the 4,428 acres of woodland and wetlands adjacent to the St. Louis River.

012621.n.st.Outside2.jpg
A skier makes his way down the cross country ski trails through the Superior Municipal Forest along 42nd Street Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Jed Carlson / 2021 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The city has the distinction of having the third largest municipal forest in the nation.

Only Jefferson Memorial Forest in Louisville, Kentucky, and Forest Park in Portland, Oregon outpace the Superior Municipal Forest in total acreage.

And stewardship of the 4,428 acres of woodlands and wetlands in the southwest corner of Superior has long been a priority, one that even prompted city residents to vote to adopt special protections for the forest in the city’s charter ordinance.

Now, officials have a new master plan and are seeking public input to maintain the health of the forest.

The draft Superior Municipal Forest Master Plan is available at tinyurl.com/smfplandraft032023 for the public to review.

The city’s Urban Forestry Tree Board invites all residents to review and provide feedback on the proposed plan for managing the city’s forest. Feedback can be sent to parks@ci.superior.wi.us.

