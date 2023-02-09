99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Superior seeks input on consolidating elementary schools

Officials want to gather information on potentially closing one elementary school. The elementary schools are currently underutilized with more than 700 available seats, according to a 2022 study.

Cooper Elementary School.jpg
Work was still underway Aug. 14, 2019 outside the new Cooper Elementary School in Superior. A 2022 study found Cooper is the Superior School District's least utilized school at 59% of its capacity.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
February 08, 2023 06:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The Superior School District is exploring the possibility of consolidating its six elementary schools into five in the fall of 2024.

The district is facing an estimated $4.1 million budget shortfall in the 2024-2025 school year under the current state funding formula.

“Considering the significant budget shortfall the district will be experiencing in 2024, the district feels the need to consider if consolidation of elementary schools is the best option for our school district,” District Administrator Amy Starzecki wrote in an email sent to parents and staff Tuesday, Feb. 7. “Any decisions made would not be in place until Fall 2024.”

Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
SEE ALSO:
Superior School District officials concerned about future funding
January 23, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Stakeholders are being sought to participate in a school consolidation advisory committee to look into the possibility. At least three meeting dates have been set — Feb. 20, March 2, March 23 — with a goal of bringing a recommendation to the Superior School Board by April at the earliest.

“We would like equal representation from each elementary school, including parents and staff,” Starzecki said.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the school board's Committee of the Whole discussed the results of a 2022 capacity study that showed the district was underutilizing its elementary schools. Some of the takeaways:

  • There are roughly 736 available elementary school seats.
  • Only 71% of elementary classroom space is being utilized. 
  • The least utilized school, Cooper Elementary, was at 59% capacity. 
  • Superior High School was the most utilized school at 91% capacity.
  • The most utilized elementary schools were Great Lakes at 90%, Four Corners at 82% and Bryant at 77%.

“If you aren’t seeing explosive growth in your district, it would probably be more efficient to operate with, let’s see, five instead of six elementary schools, and then in terms of efficiency, certainly boundaries will help better utilize your schools and kind of balance things out,” said presenter Karen Daniel-Hamberg.

Closing Northern Lights, the largest elementary school, would put the district in a bind, she said, but the district could shutter a smaller school.

“You have 700 seats right now to spare,” Daniel-Hamberg said.

Before deciding to close a school, she said, it’s important to look at the density of population and changes in population for different areas.

“It’s also important to consider transportation, too,” Daniel-Hamberg said. “If we take a building offline and a ton of kids live close to it, then it is going to have an impact on transportation if those kids are having to be transported across the district.”

A demographic study taken before the COVID-19 pandemic indicated the district would see a gradual decline in the number of students over the next 10 years, Starzecki told the board. Then when the pandemic hit, the district lost about 200 students and has been gradually making that number up.

Board members asked what could turn the trend around. A large employer coming to the area or new family housing in the district could spur growth, Daniel-Hamberg said.

Board members supported both putting together the stakeholder group to study consolidation options and looking into restructuring elementary school boundaries.

“Regardless of the decision to consolidate elementary schools, the district will be looking to restructure elementary school boundaries for the 2024-25 school year in an effort to create a more even distribution of our elementary student population,” Starzecki said in her email. “This process would begin next fall and would again involve a committee to assist in the decision making.”

The last time the district looked at boundary changes was in 2006, according to meeting notes found by board President Len Albrecht.

Anyone interested in being part of the stakeholder committee can fill out an online form. Notes and agendas of meetings will be posted on the district website superior.k12.wi.us. Updates will be posted under the District News tab.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
