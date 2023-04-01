99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Superior seeks homeowners for landscaping grants

The application process for a yard makeover of up to $5,000 runs through May 31.

081820.n.st.Bee1.jpg
A bee works on a purple coneflower on Barkers Island in Superior on Aug. 12, 2020. The flower, also known as echinacea, is one of the biggest bee attractors. Drawn to the flower for its color, bees forage on both the nectar and the pollen that the plant produces. It blooms for a long period during mid-summer to fall, providing many months of nectar for the bees.
Jed Carlson / 2020 File / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 8:00 AM

SUPERIOR — City residents can increase their curb appeal with city grant dollars through the new Scenery and Home landscaping project.

The city is now accepting applications from homeowners who would like to receive a front yard makeover. Approved applicants will be eligible for custom packages from Missinne Greenhouse & Landscape valued at $1,500 to $5,000. The grant includes cleanup, plantings, professional consultation and second-year maintenance.

“In the past we’ve concentrated our clean up efforts on removal, like brush, debris and bagged leaves this program will focus on investing in neighborhoods,” said City Council President Jenny Van Sickle in a Thursday, March 30 press release.

Van Sickle presented the program to the city’s Plan Commission in December. It is the first policy to be developed from Superior’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The plantings will do more than brighten up city spaces. The emphasis will be on deep-rooted native grasses that protect against soil erosion and storm water runoff. The durable, low maintenance installations will also aim to attract pollinators. Homeowners on corner lots are especially encouraged to apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications will be accepted from through May 31. Grant recipients will be announced in June; clean up and installation will take place in August and September. Applicants can nominate themselves or another homeowner for the award. The house must be owner occupied and the owner’s primary address. The program is funded through the Neighborhood Improvement Fund.

Visit the Scenery & Home program online under the city’s planning department tab to fill out an online application. Call 715-395-7335 or email planning@ci.superior.wi.us for more information or to request a paper copy of the application.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
