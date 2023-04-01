Superior seeks homeowners for landscaping grants

SUPERIOR — City residents can increase their curb appeal with city grant dollars through the new Scenery and Home landscaping project.

The city is now accepting applications from homeowners who would like to receive a front yard makeover. Approved applicants will be eligible for custom packages from Missinne Greenhouse & Landscape valued at $1,500 to $5,000. The grant includes cleanup, plantings, professional consultation and second-year maintenance.

“In the past we’ve concentrated our clean up efforts on removal, like brush, debris and bagged leaves this program will focus on investing in neighborhoods,” said City Council President Jenny Van Sickle in a Thursday, March 30 press release.

Van Sickle presented the program to the city’s Plan Commission in December. It is the first policy to be developed from Superior’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The plantings will do more than brighten up city spaces. The emphasis will be on deep-rooted native grasses that protect against soil erosion and storm water runoff. The durable, low maintenance installations will also aim to attract pollinators. Homeowners on corner lots are especially encouraged to apply.

Applications will be accepted from through May 31. Grant recipients will be announced in June; clean up and installation will take place in August and September. Applicants can nominate themselves or another homeowner for the award. The house must be owner occupied and the owner’s primary address. The program is funded through the Neighborhood Improvement Fund.

Visit the Scenery & Home program online under the city’s planning department tab to fill out an online application. Call 715-395-7335 or email planning@ci.superior.wi.us for more information or to request a paper copy of the application.