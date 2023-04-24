99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior school bus involved in crash

No students were on board at the time; no injuries were reported.

A school bus lies on its side after a crash
A Superior School District bus was involved in a one-vehicle crash along East Douglas County Road B in the town of Summit on Monday, April 24. No students were in the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
Contributed / Douglas County Sheriff's Office
By Staff reports
Today at 3:05 PM

SUPERIOR — A Superior school bus was involved in a one-vehicle crash on East Douglas County Road B in the town of Summit just before 9 a.m. Monday, April 24, according to a news release from the Superior School District.

There were no students on board at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported, but the bus driver was evaluated at a local medical center.

“Everyone here at the district is thankful that no one was seriously injured,” said District Administrator Amy Starzecki. “Although this was an accident, our transportation department is taking every precaution to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen in the future.”

Pictures posted on the D ouglas County, WI Sheriff's Office Facebook site showed the bus on its side in a ditch, with its front windshield resting against the trunk of a tree.

The school district is investigating the cause of the crash. A report from the sheriff's office was not immediately available.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bus rests on its side with a tree limb through the windshield
A Superior school bus was involved in a crash along East Douglas County Road B in the town of Summit on Monday, April 24, 2023. No students were in the bus at the time of the crash.
Contributed / Douglas County Sheriff's Office
A bus lies on its side in a ditch while several people examine it.
A Superior school bus lies on its side following a one-vehicle crash along East Douglas County Road B in the town of Summit on Monday, April 24. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Contributed / Douglas County Sheriff's Office

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Government Center in Superior.
Local
Douglas County allows ATVs in parks
April 24, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
Student brings loaded gun into Superior High School
April 24, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
042523.N.ST.Passero 3.JPG
Local
Countdown begins for Superior author's book release
April 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Woman listens to people at a table talk.
Local
Community shares ideas for public art in Superior
April 20, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Girl holds a soccer ball as she's dressed in track uniform.
Prep
Blazing a trail: Spartans' McMeekin competes in two spring sports
April 20, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Player slides head first into third base.
Prep
Prep report: Northwood/Solon Springs routs foes in baseball, softball
April 24, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students walk down ramp at prom.
News
Photos: Superior High School hosts 2023 prom
April 24, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson