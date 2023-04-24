Superior school bus involved in crash

SUPERIOR — A Superior school bus was involved in a one-vehicle crash on East Douglas County Road B in the town of Summit just before 9 a.m. Monday, April 24, according to a news release from the Superior School District.

There were no students on board at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported, but the bus driver was evaluated at a local medical center.

“Everyone here at the district is thankful that no one was seriously injured,” said District Administrator Amy Starzecki. “Although this was an accident, our transportation department is taking every precaution to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen in the future.”

Pictures posted on the D ouglas County, WI Sheriff's Office Facebook site showed the bus on its side in a ditch, with its front windshield resting against the trunk of a tree.

The school district is investigating the cause of the crash. A report from the sheriff's office was not immediately available.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Superior school bus was involved in a crash along East Douglas County Road B in the town of Summit on Monday, April 24, 2023. No students were in the bus at the time of the crash. Contributed / Douglas County Sheriff's Office