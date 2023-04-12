Superior School Board sets consolidation meeting

SUPERIOR — The Superior School Board will hold a special meeting on whether to shutter one of its two rural elementary schools in the 2024-2025 school year at 5 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Superior Middle School. There will be no remote viewing options; public comment will be taken.

A school consolidation advisory committee met three times to dig into the issue, requesting additional information as they sought to find the best option for all students. Among the factors considered were an anticipated $4.1 million budget shortfall for the 2024-2025 school year; the drop in elementary student numbers since the pandemic; and a study that showed there are roughly 736 available elementary school seats in the district, more than 600 of them in city schools.

Superior School District's current elementary school boundaries. Contributed / Superior School District

It was estimated that closing either Lake Superior or Four Corners would net the district roughly $1 million in annual savings due to reductions in administration, staff positions and utility costs.

The two elementary schools have the smallest population of students — 148 at Lake Superior, 198 at Four Corners as of September 2022, according to district information. Built in 1985, they are the oldest of the district’s elementary schools. Each is in need of $795,000 in repairs this summer, including berm work, waterproofing and tuckpointing. Four Corners will also need a roughly $500,000 wastewater upgrade in the near future.

The committee was shown a map on how bus routes would change if Lake Superior Elementary School was closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the March 6 school board meeting, five Four Corners parents and one grandmother expressed concerns about consolidation.

"Our rural community, and it’s just that — community — loves, trusts and supports Four Corners, and I know Lake Superior Elementary School parents feel the same way,” said Sue Mattson of Summit.

It’s a hub of activity for students, teachers, staff, bus drivers, parents, grandparents and neighbors, she said.

That area of the county is growing, parent Amy Fiegle said, and that can be attributed in part to the schools. The Douglas County Zoning Department verified that it issued 29 building permits for year-round dwellings in 2022 for the towns of Superior, Summit, Oakland and Parkland.

Brianna Hagen of Oakland was concerned that consolidation would stretch bus rides to two or more hours for some students, increase class sizes and break up the close-knit communities at the rural schools.

Information on elementary school operating costs that was provided to the School Consolidation Advisory Committee. Contributed / Superior School District

"Ultimately parents want what is best for our kids and if Superior School District isn’t going to look out for the best interests of our kids, parents are going to send their kids to surrounding districts,” Hagen said.

Lake Superior Elementary teacher Nicole Domagala read a letter from teachers and staff at the school tat the April 3 Committee of the Whole meeting.

"While we want what is best for all students in the school district of Superior, we also want you to be sure and aware of the things that make our school a special place for students and why Lake Superior Elementary is a school that needs to remain open to serve the community," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to awards and recognition, the school community raised more than $18,000 to upgrade the playground; volunteers and boy scouts built a nature trail and outdoor learning classroom; a staff member constructed three little blue LSE libraries to place throughout the community to keep books in the hands of students.

"Our small school is a very close-knit community, with generations of families, some who have moved here to have their children go to our school," she said, and there is a lot of staff longevity. "And due to its small size, staff members know every student by their name, caring for them in each a unique and special way."