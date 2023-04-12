99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior School Board sets consolidation meeting

The board will discuss closing one of the district's two rural elementary schools at 5 p.m. Monday, April 17. Public comment will be taken.

041423.N.ST.Consolidation.JPG
A list of norms guiding discussion for the School Consolidation Advisory Committee rests on a table in the Superior School District Administration Office board room during the final committee meeting on Thursday, March 23.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
April 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The Superior School Board will hold a special meeting on whether to shutter one of its two rural elementary schools in the 2024-2025 school year at 5 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Superior Middle School. There will be no remote viewing options; public comment will be taken.

A school consolidation advisory committee met three times to dig into the issue, requesting additional information as they sought to find the best option for all students. Among the factors considered were an anticipated $4.1 million budget shortfall for the 2024-2025 school year; the drop in elementary student numbers since the pandemic; and a study that showed there are roughly 736 available elementary school seats in the district, more than 600 of them in city schools.

School boundaries.jpg
Superior School District's current elementary school boundaries.
Contributed / Superior School District

It was estimated that closing either Lake Superior or Four Corners would net the district roughly $1 million in annual savings due to reductions in administration, staff positions and utility costs.

The two elementary schools have the smallest population of students — 148 at Lake Superior, 198 at Four Corners as of September 2022, according to district information. Built in 1985, they are the oldest of the district’s elementary schools. Each is in need of $795,000 in repairs this summer, including berm work, waterproofing and tuckpointing. Four Corners will also need a roughly $500,000 wastewater upgrade in the near future.

The committee was shown a map on how bus routes would change if Lake Superior Elementary School was closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the March 6 school board meeting, five Four Corners parents and one grandmother expressed concerns about consolidation.

"Our rural community, and it’s just that — community — loves, trusts and supports Four Corners, and I know Lake Superior Elementary School parents feel the same way,” said Sue Mattson of Summit.

It’s a hub of activity for students, teachers, staff, bus drivers, parents, grandparents and neighbors, she said.

That area of the county is growing, parent Amy Fiegle said, and that can be attributed in part to the schools. The Douglas County Zoning Department verified that it issued 29 building permits for year-round dwellings in 2022 for the towns of Superior, Summit, Oakland and Parkland.

Brianna Hagen of Oakland was concerned that consolidation would stretch bus rides to two or more hours for some students, increase class sizes and break up the close-knit communities at the rural schools.

Elementary operating costs, consolidation Advisory Committee Spring 2023.png
Information on elementary school operating costs that was provided to the School Consolidation Advisory Committee.
Contributed / Superior School District

"Ultimately parents want what is best for our kids and if Superior School District isn’t going to look out for the best interests of our kids, parents are going to send their kids to surrounding districts,” Hagen said.

Lake Superior Elementary teacher Nicole Domagala read a letter from teachers and staff at the school tat the April 3 Committee of the Whole meeting.

"While we want what is best for all students in the school district of Superior, we also want you to be sure and aware of the things that make our school a special place for students and why Lake Superior Elementary is a school that needs to remain open to serve the community," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to awards and recognition, the school community raised more than $18,000 to upgrade the playground; volunteers and boy scouts built a nature trail and outdoor learning classroom; a staff member constructed three little blue LSE libraries to place throughout the community to keep books in the hands of students.

"Our small school is a very close-knit community, with generations of families, some who have moved here to have their children go to our school," she said, and there is a lot of staff longevity. "And due to its small size, staff members know every student by their name, caring for them in each a unique and special way."

READ MORE IN EDUCATION
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
3 things to know in the Superior School District
On Monday, the school board approved staff salary increases; staff reductions, with all but two coming from attrition; and several gifts for a variety of programs.
April 12, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
2023_K-1-Winner Bonnie Strabel
Local
Lake Superior student takes first place in poster contest
Bonnie Strabel's One Water-themed poster will represent Wisconsin in the National Association of Conservation Districts in 2024.
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
012523.N.FF.ADOPTIONFOLO
News
From government accountability to adoptions, local news can make a difference
Local journalists are uniquely positioned to influence change by bringing issues to the public's attention. This article is a part of Trust Week, a Forum Communications series.
April 03, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Kaity Young
Speaker Armella Lane gives a speech to her classmates
Local
Graduation rate spikes in Superior
The graduation rate at Superior High School jumped nearly 10% from 2021 to 2022.
April 03, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
UW System Board of Regents
Wisconsin
UW campuses will raise residential tuition for first time in 10 years
Students across the state's campuses will see tuition rise by average of 5 percent.
March 31, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Rich Kremer / Wisconsin Public Radio
Xander Little
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Archery in schools program hits its mark in Minnesota
The indoor-archery program builds confidence, skills and interest in the outdoors.
March 31, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
The College of St. Scholastica’s Health Science Center. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Health
St. Scholastica uses $3.9M federal grant to help area schools with mental health
Graduate students in the occupational therapy program will provide support to students and faculty to assist in filling unmet needs.
March 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
4CornersWings2.jpg
Local
Art projects shine at Four Corners
Elementary art teacher Shanna Lancour shared art pieces created this school year by students at Four Corners Elementary School.
March 27, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NotanWINGS.jpg
Local
Bryant students build Notan pieces
Students also got to practice writing "2023" in Japanese and any other words they would like to try.
March 27, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Kerri Gordon / Superior School District
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
Consolidation question moves to Superior School Board
A special school board meeting on the issue is expected before May, according to District Administrator Amy Starzecki.
March 27, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Water runs along creek.
Local
Inmates fill sandbags as Northland officials prepare for flooding
April 12, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
A road closed sign rests on road.
Local
Douglas County declares state of emergency with rapid snow melt
April 12, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Lift Station 3 Billings Park.jpg
Local
Billings Park could get a new lift station
April 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gordon MacQuarrie with trout
Local
Listen: MacQuarrie and Beecroft — Superior Central's literary stars
April 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
How to follow along on great spring bird migration
April 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Crab spider in UV light
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: The glowing attraction of spiders
April 12, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs softball splits doubleheader at Bemidji State
April 11, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports