99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior School Board mulls adding lacrosse to high school sports roster

The $40,000 total cost worried some school board members who pointed to an estimated deficit of $4.1 million the school district is expected to face for the 2024-25 school year.

Girl runs during lacrosse game
Superior’s Josie Degraef (22) moves the ball up the field during a lacrosse game during the 2018 season against Hudson at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
February 09, 2023 07:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The Superior School Board is poised to decide whether to add boys and girls lacrosse to the Superior High School’s spring sports lineup.

At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, the board agreed to take up the item at its Monday, Feb. 13 school board meeting.

In December, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association approved adding lacrosse as a sanctioned sport beginning in the spring of 2024. According to the association, it's the first time an entirely new sport has been introduced for both genders since the addition of boys and girls soccer in 1982-1983.

“One of the biggest concerns is right now the number of kids we have in the programs are playing at a club level within the state of Wisconsin," said Ella Olson, director of athletics and activities for the high school. "Now that WIAA has adopted it to be an actual sport, the likelihood of that club organization completely going away is pretty high.”

Superior Area Lacrosse Inc. runs the club program in Superior, including club teams at SHS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a strong youth program in our community. There’s a lot of numbers, and it’s an opportunity for a lot of kids to be involved in a sport,” Olson said. “If you look at it that way in the lens of getting kids involved, looking at our high school goals of making kids feel valued and want to be a part of something, adding this would be a very large opportunity for that.”

The group has been active in Superior since 2018.

“Historically, since that time, we’ve had numbers anywhere from 112-150 players in the youth, which would be U-8 up through the high school level,” said the Superior Area Lacrosse Board President Brad Roden.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko is the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022.
Local
First ship contest underway
Last year, Resko was the first ocean-going vessel to reach Duluth, on April 13, 2022.
March 02, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
030323.N.St.Larry sit 2.JPG
Local
Luostari leaves 57-year legacy of advocacy
After more than five decades on the Cloverland Town Board, chairman Larry Luostari is retiring.
March 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Full grocery bag - FSA - ADOBE STOCK ART
Local
Federal funding available for Douglas County nonprofits
The priority is to fund food and shelter. Applications/letters of request for Phase 40 must be received by noon on Monday, March 6. 
March 02, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Princess Tea Party, Booya and Raffle and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
March 02, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Silver wedding rings isolated on white
Local
Douglas County marriage license applications for February 2023
As reported by Douglas County.
March 02, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
030323.N.ST.Pete's ext 1.JPG
Local
Pete's Tower Quick Lube transforms into Auto Ace Express Lube
Former owners Tim and Tom Cosgrove: "It's in good hands."
March 02, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Government Center in Superior.
Local
Douglas County authorizes appraisal for high-value land sale
A 42-plus acre county-owned parcel in Cloverland with frontage on Lake Superior could be sold to the Wisconsin DNR with Great Lakes Restoration funds in 2024.
March 01, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
The Government Center in Superior.
Local
Contamination prompts change in Superior land sale agreement
City officials will set aside $50,000 from the purchase price to address remediation after petroleum was discovered at the Bernick's site in North End.
March 01, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
The outside of a high school building
Local
Threats to Denfeld, other Northland schools deemed not credible
St. Louis County staff received several 911 calls around noon Tuesday "in reference to school shootings."
February 28, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
DouglasCountyCourtroom1.jpg
Local
Superior man charged with 9th OWI
His truck reportedly drifted across the fog line and ran a red light along East Second Street.
February 27, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Superior Middle School students Dillan Skandel and Thomas Anderson asked the board to add lacrosse as a sport.

“I love playing lacrosse because it’s exciting and engaging,” Anderson told the board. “I’m asking the board to support lacrosse at the high school level, so I can continue to play.”

If the district does choose to take on the sport, the organization would hand its reserves — currently $12,000 — to the high school program.

If approved, the schedule would look very similar to girls softball, starting around spring break and going through the first weekend of June. The teams would be members of the Lake Superior Conference, as lacrosse is already a sanctioned sport with the Minnesota State High School League.

It would cost a total of approximately $40,000 to cover coaching expenses, travel, equipment and supplies for both teams. That cost is comparable to the boys soccer program, Olson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Board members agreed it would be a great opportunity for students.

“In my opinion, this opens up just another great opportunity for our community and for all of our kids in our community,” said board Vice President Steve Olson.

“I just want to say anytime that we can add something for our students to play a sport in high school is better than them sitting home on a computer alone. I’d rather they be out playing, right? I’m all in favor of that,” said board President Len Albrecht.

Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
PREVIOUSLY:
Superior School District officials concerned about future funding
January 23, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

The district would have the $40,000 to get the program up and running, board members were told. But the district is facing a projected $4.1 million budget shortfall for the 2024-2025 school year, at which point all district programming would be scrutinized.

“The only reason I guess I would say no right now is because we need to tackle the deficit stuff first … maybe it needs to be put off until we figure out the deficit more,” said board Clerk Ed Gallagher.

District Administrator Amy Starzecki said another part of the plan for next year should be revisiting all student participation fees and seeing how they compare to other school districts.

In other business, an action item regarding a compensation study for administrators did not move forward from the Committee of the Whole meeting. Board members said they didn't feel comfortable approving the move unless similar studies were planned for other employee groups.

The budget situation was also brought up. In addition to the one-time cost of up to $15,000, Gallagher said, there's no point in doing the study unless the district can act on any recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would say that it's kind of bad timing for where we're at as a district now," he said.

This story was updated at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 14 to correct the numbers of lacrosse club team players that participate annually. It was originally posted at 7 a.m. Feb. 9. The Superior Telegram regrets the error.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Town of Superior man charged with three counts of child sex assault
February 27, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
022823.N.ST.Gordon warrant 1.JPG
Local
Town of Gordon finances under scrutiny
February 27, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Wisconsin governor, left, talks to high school students.
Local
Delegates optimistic after 2023 Superior Days
February 27, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson