Superior School Board member resigns amid residency questions

SUPERIOR — The Superior School Board was short one member at its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 14. Board President Steve Olson confirmed that Steve Stupak officially resigned from the board at 10:14 a.m. that morning.

Stupak, 65, whose board term runs through April 2024, resigned amid questions about his residency in the district. He is also facing felony election fraud charges in Douglas County Circuit Court in connection to the address he voted under in April 2022 and the one he put on his December 2020 declaration of candidacy. Stupak's initial appearance is set for Aug. 23.

While there was no official district comment on what comes next, the board has two options — appoint someone to fill the seat or leave it vacant.

During the meeting, board Vice President Len Albrecht read through a timeline of events. He said he overheard a conversation in 2021 about a house Stupak was building in Duluth. Albrecht investigated land records and presented that information to a string of agencies, including the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Wisconsin Ethics Committee and Wisconsin Elections Commission. He said he spoke with Stupak to ask him to resign. He also discussed it with legal counsel Kyle Torvinen and spoke to School Board members individually before bringing the information to Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf.

“I want to be clear that the intent of my investigation was part of my duties. It was not to get felony charges brought against board member Stupak, but to only prove that he no longer resided in our district and that his seat on the board should have been considered vacant,” Albrecht said.

Stupak served on the School Board from 2014-2017. After losing the 2017 election, he was reelected to consecutive three-year terms in 2018 and 2021.

Olson said the current School Board contacted Torvinen about the possibility of removing Stupak as a member. They weren’t being complicit, he said, but researching to make sure they were following the required statutes and policies. A new action item based on those statutes had been added to the Aug. 14 agenda, but became an informational item in the wake of Stupak’s resignation.

It was an unprecedented situation, Olson said, with no case study to draw from.

Animals in schools

In other business, the board adopted more than a dozen policy revisions, as well as a new policy about naming rights and naming new facilities. A policy about animals on district property was tabled following public comment from Polly and Gary Niemi, who said they have brought miniature horses into every school in the district to teach students about respecting animals. The policy as written allows for therapy dogs, but not other animals such as the miniature horses the Niemis train.

“We would like you to change that policy to reflect therapy, registered therapy animals of some type, because it just says therapy dogs and that would kind of put us out of business,” Gary Niemi said.

Board Clerk Ed Gallagher pointed out that a section of the policy does allow non-service animals in schools to support curriculum-related projects and activities.

“This could potentially, I think, allow for miniature horses in our schools,” District Administrator Amy Starzecki said.

The board tabled the policy so they could take more time looking into it and discuss possibly adding a section.