Superior recognized for tree management

SUPERIOR — The city of Superior was recognized as a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

It’s the 24th consecutive year the city has received the recognition.

“Residents of your community should be proud to live in a place that makes the planting and care of trees a priority, and you should be proud of a job well done,” the Tree City USA Team said in an email notifying city officials of the recognition, which is renewed on an annual basis.

The Tree City USA program provides a four-step framework to maintain and grow tree cover and celebrate the work. To qualify, communities must maintain a tree board or department, have a tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per person on urban forestry and celebrate Arbor Day.

Trees in urban environments provide cooler temperatures, cleaner air, higher property values and healthier residents, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

“It is indeed quite an accomplishment to have kept our Tree City USA status going for 24 straight years,” said Councilor Ruth Ludwig, chairperson of the urban forestry tree board.