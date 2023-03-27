99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Superior recognized for tree management

The Arbor Day Foundation recognized Superior as a Tree City USA for the 24th consecutive year.

121622.N.ST.Snow tree.JPG
Snow coats a tree and its berries in the Superior-Ami Machi Friendship Garden in Billings Park on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Superior prioritizing trees has brought national recognition to the city for the 24th year.
Maria Lockwood / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 2:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The city of Superior was recognized as a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

It’s the 24th consecutive year the city has received the recognition.

“Residents of your community should be proud to live in a place that makes the planting and care of trees a priority, and you should be proud of a job well done,” the Tree City USA Team said in an email notifying city officials of the recognition, which is renewed on an annual basis.

The Tree City USA program provides a four-step framework to maintain and grow tree cover and celebrate the work. To qualify, communities must maintain a tree board or department, have a tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per person on urban forestry and celebrate Arbor Day.

Trees in urban environments provide cooler temperatures, cleaner air, higher property values and healthier residents, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

“It is indeed quite an accomplishment to have kept our Tree City USA status going for 24 straight years,” said Councilor Ruth Ludwig, chairperson of the urban forestry tree board.

