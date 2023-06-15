Superior preservationists affirm need for Princess Theater study

SUPERIOR — The Historic Preservation Committee affirmed its decision Wednesday, June 14 to seek a feasibility study for a theater before plunging ahead with plans to rehabilitate the Princess Theater.

After all, $102,000 is a small price to pay before investing millions of dollars into a project that may not be workable, officials said.

The Superior City Council sent the issue back to the committee when it met June 6.

The committee did clarify additional services to include with the base study conducted by Theater Projects to determine if the Princess Theater renovation could be successful as a theater. Add-on services include renovation project planning, a detailed renovation cost exercise and a fundraising package for a total cost of $37,000 over the base bid of $65,000.

The feasibility study will evaluate three things: the market for consumers of the arts; the market for artistic productions; and what the site would support, said Jeff Skrenes, the city’s housing coordinator and adviser to the committee.

“I think moving ahead with the study would be valuable to the council by providing them with information they need in order to make a good decision,” said Tim Meyer, chairman of the preservation committee.

Meyer, an architect, said he was involved in the West Theatre restoration in Duluth, which had an overhead door cut into the back wall, an earthen ramp to run equipment in and out of the building, and was used to store materials like gravel inside when they started.

Restoring the Princess is going to be expensive, but the community made it a priority, Meyer said.

“This is kind of bringing back some of Superior’s heritage,” Meyer said.

Tom Wondolkowski acknowledged he was the dissenting vote on the preservation committee about making the Princess Theater a priority. However, he said he voted in favor of the feasibility study because he wants to be sure that a theater is what the community wants.

“Before you invest millions, $100,000 bucks isn’t a lot to invest to find out whether or not it’s feasible in the first place,” Wondolkowski said.

“Well, I don’t want to look like I’m some starry-eyed kid,” said Kathy Laakso, a committee member and owner of Time Arc Theatre. “I’ve been through the mill with historic preservation and the Palace Theater. I want to know how it can be done structurally and is it possible to be anything anymore.”

Meyer said the study could determine what the city can do with the building.

“It is a big investment, and we want to make sure it does all the things we hoped it would,” Meyer said.

In deciding to prioritize the Princess, Meyer said one of the things he considered was the impact it could have on Tower Avenue to support the businesses there. He said his personal preference was to prioritize the Carnegie Library on Hammond Avenue.

“As bad as the condition is, it needs to be rehabilitated for something; that’s expensive,” said Brian Finstad, a committee member. “If it were to be demolished something new would have to be built there. That’s expensive … that’s why I support the study. Like Tom said, it seems like a lot of money, but not when you look at how expensive it is to go down the wrong track.”

Skrenes said the city is working to stabilize the buildings at 1310-1312 Tower Ave. A structural engineer was expected to be on-site Thursday, June 15 to begin assessing the roof to get the roof replaced this year, he said. Officials have also had discussions with electricians and building inspectors and are working to get at least a temporary power source to the site, he said. Furthermore, the city is evaluating contracting for or purchasing commercial-grade dehumidifiers to address moisture in the building.

“We do have a plan in place in order to stabilize the site, get a new roof on,” Skrenes said. “It’s moving as quickly as can be expected at this point.”

The city council will again consider awarding the feasibility study to Theatre Projects when it meets Tuesday, June 20.