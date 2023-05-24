Superior Police Department swears in 4 officers

SUPERIOR — The Superior Police Department welcomed four new officers during a May 18 swearing-in ceremony.

The new hires bring the department’s staffing level up to 57 sworn officers, according to Assistant Chief John Kiel.

“We have one or two retirements scheduled for the end of July, so we are still a few officers short,” he said. “On Saturday the 20th, we interviewed more candidates and hope to hire off of that process in the near future.”

During a special Wednesday, May 24 meeting, the city's Police and Fire Commission unanimously approved referring a certified list of three police officer candidates to Police Chief Nicholas Alexander for hiring consideration. The hiring list is good for two years or until it is depleted.

Kiel provided information on the four new officers who were sworn in May 18:



Tyler Finger is from Clintonville, Wisconsin and attended the University of Wisconsin-Superior.



Zachary Pfisthner grew up in the Maple area, but has lived in the Phoenix, Arizona area for several years after serving in the U.S. Air Force.



Aaron Lofgren is from Hudson and attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.



Justin Taylor is from Solon Springs and attended Northwood College.

Finger, Pfisthner and Taylor started recruit school in Eau Claire on Monday, May 22. Kiel said they will graduate in October and begin their field training program, which will prepare them to be solo officers, in early 2024.

Lofgren is already certified and was scheduled to begin his field training this week along with Dylan Crist, who graduated from recruit school on Wednesday.