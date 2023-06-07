Superior Police Department adds State Patrol inspector

SUPERIOR — The Superior Police Department will be adding a new member to its Emergency Response Team after the Superior City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday, June 6.

Inspector Joshua Lintula of the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region will train and respond to high-risk calls as the newest member of the specially trained team of law enforcement officers.

Chief Nicholas Alexander said the police department was approached by the State Patrol about the opportunity to share resources.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lintula will be a full-time member of the police department’s team and will respond to all ERT callouts. While working or training as a member of the team, his wages and benefits will be paid by the Wisconsin State Patrol, but he’ll be under the direction of the Superior Police Department. For liability purposes, he will be considered an employee of the police department. The Superior Police Department is responsible for all training expenses.

The agreement, which runs from June 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, renews automatically for one-year terms unless either the police department or Wisconsin State Patrol terminate the agreement with 30 days written notice.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has done this in other communities, Alexander said.

“They have jurisdiction across the state,” Alexander said. “With staffing numbers being down and hiring difficulties, it’s an extra person with special training that can assist us on calls.”

The Emergency Response Team is the department’s tactical response unit for high-risk situations.

Alexander said the team trains twice a month, so he expects Lintula’s training to begin immediately.