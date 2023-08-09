Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Superior plans winter marketing campaign

The Tourism Development Commission authorized $80,000 to pay for ads in markets outside of the city to draw tourists to the area. The City Council will vote on the measure Tuesday, Aug. 15.

012120.n.st.IceFestival3.jpg
People take photos with some of the ice sculptures at the Lake Superior Ice Festival on Barker’s Island in Superior in January 2020, just some of the fun that a new marketing campaign will tempt visitors to come to Superior and Douglas County to enjoy during the winter.
Jed Carlson / 2020 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 4:07 PM

SUPERIOR — The Tourism Development Commission voted Monday, Aug. 7, to invest $80,000 in room taxes to market the city’s winter activities to travelers in other areas of the state.

The funding will pay for television, radio and digital marketing outside the area.

Swim Creative is already working ahead to build the campaign, said Becky Scherf, the mayor’s chief of staff. The decision will allow Swim Creative to determine how to best market the city for the winter months.

The company’s plan was to launch the campaign in October and run it through January 2024. The commission pushed the start of the four-month campaign by one month to run from November 2023 to February 2024.

“I would like it to not start in October,” said Commissioner Pattie Soliday. “And my reasoning on that is fall is wonderful up here, and that’s the season we’d be in.”

It would likely be mid-November before snow hit the area, she said, and snow would likely be a part of the winter campaign.

Commissioner Megan Mcgarvey said that starting a winter campaign with snow might mislead travelers.

“All of the stuff they shot already has oodles of snow,” Mcgarvey said. “If we were to run ads in October, people might think they want to go there right now. We wouldn’t have that.”

Mcgarvey said it might be better to start it mid-November when people are starting to make plans for Christmas and people have a lot of down time.

“I do like the start for November because people plan winter trips for their holiday planning,” Soliday said.

What they requested in May was $97,500, said Councilor Mark Johnson.

“We will give them our budget and they will decide how to best spend it … if we approve the $97,500, they know exactly how they would spend it,” Scherf said. “But if we’re going to approach them with a smaller number, then they will rebuild that buy to how they think that money would be best spent.”

While the committee briefly entertained spending $75,000 for the winter campaign, Soliday proposed $80,000, which garnered committee support.

The city council will consider the contract amendment with Swim Creative when it meets Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
