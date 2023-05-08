Superior panel recommends reducing time to shovel sidewalks

SUPERIOR — Snow was still on the ground when the city's Public Works Committee started discussion about ongoing efforts to clear sidewalks following a snowfall.

Councilor Ruth Ludwig, a frequent pedestrian in the city, shared concerns about snow-covered sidewalks and climbing banks to cross the street at a corner despite the threat of fines in addition to abatement work.

One of the challenges for officials is the city provides residents up to 48 hours after a snowfall ends to clear public sidewalks adjacent to their homes, said Lee Sandok-Baker, the city’s code compliance officer. When a snowfall ends on a late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, that delays enforcement to the following week. She said by then, it could push it out even further if snow begins to fall again by the following Monday.

The committee approved a change in the ordinance Thursday, May 4 that will cut the amount of time people have to clear sidewalks in half. The committee recommends the City Council amend the ordinance to require residents to clear sidewalks adjacent to their home within 24 hours of a snowfall ending.

In April, the committee approved the concept of reducing the amount of time people have to clear their sidewalks. The actual ordinance change was presented to the committee Thursday.

“It would help because we wouldn’t run into the weekends, repeat snowstorms,” Sandok-Baker said in April. “It would give us more time to get out there and abate.”

“I really appreciate the thorough discussion of this,” Ludwig said before making a motion to approve the revised ordinance.

The council will consider the ordinance change when it meets Tuesday, May 16.