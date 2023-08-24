Superior officials plan to reassess property values

SUPERIOR — The city is gearing up to reassess the value of properties to bring assessed values in line with what the house would sell for in Superior.

Associated Appraisal Consultants will likely start conducting exterior inspections of all the city’s residential properties after Labor Day.

Commercial inspections will be conducted by the city assessor and property appraiser.

“They’re going to have a team of as many as 12 people or more, but they won’t be able to make it up here right away,” said City Assessor Terry Johnson. One person will be coming up just after Labor Day to start doing exterior inspections, Johnson said.

“That person is going to go to one neighborhood and start taking pictures of everything — front and back yards and improvements on the property,” Johnson said.

Johnson is currently working on letters to notify property owners of the revaluation and introduce Associated Appraisal Consultants as the inspectors, he said. They will have IDs and drive vehicles with the company name on them, he said.

The city has about 8,300 residential parcels with at least one building on them to inspect.

The only properties that will be subject of interior inspections are those that had permitted work on the interior that was done, Johnson said.

The last time a full revaluation of the city was done was 1999. A statistical review of the sales was done in 2005, resulting in many properties being reassessed.

“They updated the models statistically and made some adjustments, but they didn’t actually review all the properties,” Johnson said.

While the city has good information about many of the properties in Superior, he said some property owners may have made changes that the city is not aware of that could affect the value.

“Any improvement to the property is assessable; it’s a matter of how much value does it contribute,” Johnson said. Things like siding, new windows, bathrooms and kitchens are most likely to increase the value of a home.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, property values in a municipality should be between 90% and 110% of the overall market value. The equated value provided by the Department of Revenue in fall 2022 shows Superior was at around 72%, Johnson said.

Once the inspections are complete, that information will be reviewed to reset the values to match what a home would likely sell for, Johnson said. The goal is to notify property owners of their new values by late summer next year so the Board of Review can hear any appeals in fall 2024.

Johnson encouraged people with questions to watch the “Who are Assessors” video on the Assessor’s website at ci.superior.wi.us.

He said some property owners could see their property values increase, but their property taxes go down.

Historically, the overall mill rate in Superior has fallen in the year when new valuations have gone into effect.

“What we’re trying to do is to make sure everyone is equalized on what they are paying based on their value,” Johnson said. “The bottom line is what would your property sell for?”