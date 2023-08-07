Superior officials consider splitting landscape work

SUPERIOR — City officials are considering awarding a second contract to tackle the landscape along Tower Avenue, Belknap Street and in the roundabout at the foot of the Bong Bridge.

The Public Works Committee approved a recommendation Thursday, Aug. 3, to award a second contract to Easy Living for an estimated amount of $65,760 to maintain the landscape on Tower Avenue. Easy Living will be paid for actual services rendered.

Embark Supported Employment, which was awarded the contract in June, will focus their efforts on Belknap Street and the roundabout. Embark has been performing the work, including Tower Avenue, since June.

“We’re many weeks in at this point and there hasn’t been completion of a full cycle,” said Linda Cadotte, parks, recreation and forestry director. She said the work should be done on a 10-day cycle.

Cadotte said Easy Living has offered to help on Belknap at least one time to help complete one cycle.

“It’s a very large contract. I think it’s more than we expected,” said Ashby Rawstern, director of Embark Supportive Services. “We have crews out there Monday through Friday. We’ve offered overtime. We brought on additional staff. We’re really plugging away and trying hard, but it’s just more than we can take on.”

Embark Supportive Employment works with people with disabilities to provide meaningful employment.

“It’s fun for them,” said Tia Poverud, crew chief for Embark. “It gives them the opportunity to do something different. They really enjoy it, especially when community members, people from the community ride past and blow their horns; and come up to us and thank us tremendously.”

Councilor Jenny Van Sickle said she doesn’t want the people at Embark to think something is being taken away as the city considers awarding a second contract for the project. Managing the contract the city has long paid for but only started managing last year is new to city officials too, she said.

“I feel like Embark is the heroes of the summer … you guys are doing a great job; that is undisputed,” Van Sickle said.

“We don’t feel that we’re having anything taken away,” Rawstern said. “We are more than happy to share. We are trying to do everything in our power to try to meet the needs, but it’s just so much.”

Going forward, the city may have to consider two contracts, one for Belknap and one for Tower, because it is a lot, Poverud said.

“Mother Nature hasn’t helped the last couple of years either,” Councilor Ruth Ludwig said. “We know if we get rain on a constant basis, it’s much easier to pull the weeds … the soil itself is like pulling out of cement.”

The city council will consider the Easy Living contract when it meets Aug. 15.

Cadotte said Easy Living is already working on the project on a short-term basis to help catch up with landscape maintenance.