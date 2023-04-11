Superior offers free landfill days

SUPERIOR — The city of Superior is opening the landfill for free use for city residents April 22 and April 29.

The landfill, located on Moccasin Mike Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both Saturdays to allow residents to get rid of household trash, brush, tires, grass clippings and leaves at no cost with proof of residency.

The landfill will accept up to four tires per household, but the tires must be 18 inches or less in size.

The landfill will also accept mattresses and box springs for recycling. The cost is $25 per mattress if dry and fairly clean, or $30 for nonrecyclable mattresses that are wet or heavily soiled.

Items not accepted include household hazardous waste, fluorescent bulbs, recyclables, electronics, appliances, batteries and motor oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

All loose items must be tied or bagged, and all loads must be covered during transport to avoid littering and a fine.

Proof of residency or ownership includes an ID with a Superior address or a property tax statement with ID.

The free landfill days are not open to businesses or contractors.

For more information, visit ci.superior.wi.us/landfill or call 715-398-7222.