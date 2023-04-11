99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Superior offers free landfill days

Residents can get rid of trash at the landfill at no cost on April 22 and April 29.

1953018+082115.n.st_.Garbage.jpg
A truck dumps out garbage at the landfill in Superior in 2017.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 3:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The city of Superior is opening the landfill for free use for city residents April 22 and April 29.

The landfill, located on Moccasin Mike Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both Saturdays to allow residents to get rid of household trash, brush, tires, grass clippings and leaves at no cost with proof of residency.

The landfill will accept up to four tires per household, but the tires must be 18 inches or less in size.

The landfill will also accept mattresses and box springs for recycling. The cost is $25 per mattress if dry and fairly clean, or $30 for nonrecyclable mattresses that are wet or heavily soiled.

Items not accepted include household hazardous waste, fluorescent bulbs, recyclables, electronics, appliances, batteries and motor oil.

All loose items must be tied or bagged, and all loads must be covered during transport to avoid littering and a fine.

Proof of residency or ownership includes an ID with a Superior address or a property tax statement with ID.

The free landfill days are not open to businesses or contractors.

For more information, visit ci.superior.wi.us/landfill or call 715-398-7222.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
