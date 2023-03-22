Superior meeting explores launching League of Women Voters chapter

SUPERIOR — Brandi Rodriguez with the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin will give a Zoom presentation on the history of the league as well as its purpose, scope of work, organizational management and how to form a local chapter at an informal public gathering at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25 in room 1058 of Swenson Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus.

Brandi Rodriquez, membership and events manager with the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin. Contributed / League of Women Voters of Wisconsin

Anyone interested in re-establishing a local chapter is encouraged to attend. Superior once had an active League of Women Voters chapter from 1920 through the 1940s. The group was reorganized as the Douglas County League in 1969, but disbanded in 2001.

Attendees will meet others who are interested in the work of the League of Women Voters and find out how to start a local chapter in Superior. The event is open to the public, and free parking is available. The room is handicapped accessible; coffee will be available. Those unable to attend can join via Zoom at https://wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/j/91696378268