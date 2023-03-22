99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior meeting explores launching League of Women Voters chapter

Superior had a chapter from 1920 through the 1940s; a Douglas County chapter was active from 1969 through 2001.

Election Inspector Carol Fransen gets “I Voted” stickers ready for voters
Election Inspector Carol Fransen gets “I Voted” stickers ready for voters at Northwood Technical College in Superior on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Jed Carlson / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Brandi Rodriguez with the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin will give a Zoom presentation on the history of the league as well as its purpose, scope of work, organizational management and how to form a local chapter at an informal public gathering at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25 in room 1058 of Swenson Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus.

032323.N.ST.Voters Brandi.png
Brandi Rodriquez, membership and events manager with the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
Contributed / League of Women Voters of Wisconsin

Anyone interested in re-establishing a local chapter is encouraged to attend. Superior once had an active League of Women Voters chapter from 1920 through the 1940s. The group was reorganized as the Douglas County League in 1969, but disbanded in 2001.

Attendees will meet others who are interested in the work of the League of Women Voters and find out how to start a local chapter in Superior. The event is open to the public, and free parking is available. The room is handicapped accessible; coffee will be available. Those unable to attend can join via Zoom at https://wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/j/91696378268

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
File: Superior Police Department.jpg
Local
Superior adds honesty to police job standards
The change to police job descriptions adds standards that are already present in department policy.
March 22, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Douglas County Forest sign 1
Local
Douglas County moves to protect environmental fund
The county's Land Conservation Committee hopes that changing the way grants are awarded will protect a fund created for conservation projects.
March 22, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
3745687+Spartan logo.jpg
Local
Swatting hoax targets Superior High School
Police found no threat to student safety, District Administrator Amy Starzecki said.
March 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
032423.N.ST.Solon supe.jpg
Local
Solon Springs selects new superintendent
Peter Hopke, who currently works for the Spooner Area School District, will step into the position July 1.
March 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
032323.N.ST.Genealogy a.JPG
Local
'Skeleton Whisperer' to speak at free genealogy workshop in Superior
Participants can attend in person, or via Zoom.
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
032323.N.ST.Solon Roof.jpg
Local
Snow load concerns close Solon Springs School
Crews are working to remove snow from a section of the roof after officials noticed sagging trusses on Thursday, March 16.
March 21, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
032323.N.ST.Meals check.jpg
Local
Photo: Chamber donates to Meals on Wheels
Superior-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce donated to the nutrition program at Senior Connections, Inc.
March 21, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Big sendoff planned for East basketball team; residents protest Highway 13 relocation
From the March 20, 1973 Telegram: "The (Highway 13 users) committee called the proposed relocation a temporary effort that still leaves them with a dangerous road."
March 21, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
070221.n.st.Clerk2.jpg
Local
Superior city clerk placed on administrative leave
City officials are considering charges before the civil service commission to terminate clerk Camila Ramos.
March 21, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
032123.N.ST.Decorating room.JPG
Local
Superior business creates custom spaces
"Your environment should be something that really inspires you," said Coleen Grooms, owner of Affordable Decorating.
March 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Man holds gun barrel.
Local
Search for solution spurs new Superior business
March 20, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Chloe Moen sworn in by County Clerk Kaci Lundgren.jpg
Local
Youth return to Douglas County government
March 20, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
FILE: Essentia Miller Hill Mall vacine
Local
Essentia reopening Miller Hill fitness center Saturday morning
March 17, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032123.N.ST.Decorating room.JPG
Local
Superior business creates custom spaces
March 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Election Inspector Carol Fransen gets “I Voted” stickers ready for voters
Local
Maple School Board candidates sound off on budget cuts
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
031023.n.st.CouncilElection.jpg
Local
Kyle, Moffat seek Superior council seat
March 10, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Two rolls of Future Voter stickers rest on voting machine.
Local
3 candidates vie for 2 seats on Superior School Board
March 09, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood