Superior mayor to speak at LWV planning meeting

Those interested in forming a local League of Women Voters are encouraged to attend.

Mayor takes oath.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine is sworn in for another term during the Superior City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18. Paine will speak on community issues at the League of Women Voters May planning meeting.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Superior Mayor Jim Paine will present a program on current issues in the Superior community at the League of Women Voters planning meeting Wednesday, May 17 in room 1058 on the first floor of Swenson Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

A reception with coffee and treats will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by Paine’s program at 4:45 p.m. UWS has free parking after 4:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. Those unable to attend in person can join via Zoom link at https://wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/j/98949651796.

The event offers participants a chance to get involved in local issues and meet others interested in planning the next steps to forming a local League of Women Voters chapter. A Superior League of Women Voters was started in 1920, and later reorganized as the Douglas County League of Women Voters in 1969, but disbanded in 2001. The group meets on the third Wednesday of the month in Swenson Hall at 4:30 p.m.

By Staff reports
