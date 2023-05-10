Superior man faces homicide charge following overdose death

SUPERIOR — A Superior man accused of reckless homicide in connection with an overdose death was bound over for arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday, May 10.

George Phillip Nord Jr., 35, faces felony charges of party to first-degree reckless homicide, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, six counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor bail jumping charges.

A cash bond of $25,000 was set for Nord, and he was ordered to have no contact with a relative of the victim or their residence. He remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail Wednesday.

George Phillip Nord Jr. Contributed / Douglas County Jail

Superior police officers responded to a Superior residence March 21 for the report of a deceased woman. The cause of death was attributed to the effects of fentanyl, according to a medical examiner’s report. Drug paraphernalia including aluminum foil with burn marks and residue and two plastic straws with a cut off end were found in the woman's bedroom, as well as a cell phone and laptop, according to the criminal complaint.

Detective Sean Holmgren with the police department received a warrant to search the phone and computer. According to the complaint, the victim messaged Nord at 10:12 p.m. March 20 saying she had cash and they exchanged messages to set up a drug transaction and a meeting. The victim made an $80 payment via Cash App to Nord at 11:01 p.m that night. The last message from the victim to Nord was sent at 11:56 p.m.: “Much appreciated my man good to meet you so much appreciated and good to meet your prerrt mnd.”

Holmgren arrested Nord at the courthouse May 1 following a court appearance on a separate case. Nord reportedly admitted that on the night of the victim’s death, he brought her in the car with him and introduced her to his source. Nord told Holmgren that the victim paid him $80 and he gave that to his source, who gave the drugs to the victim. The victim “broke off” some of the drugs for the Superior man.

When asked if the drug was fentanyl, Nord reportedly said “you can’t get nothing but.”

At the time of the incident, Nord was out on bail for four pending Douglas County cases. When he was arrested at the courthouse, the Superior man reportedly had fentanyl and methamphetamine on him. As a condition of his bail in the open cases, Nord was ordered not to use or possess a controlled substance without a valid prescription and not to commit new crimes.

If convicted of the homicide charge, Nord faces a maximum penalty of 40 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000. The possession charges each carry a maximum penalty of three years and six months of imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000. Felony bail jumping, a class H felony, is punishable by up to six years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.

Nord’s next court appearance was set for June 12.