Superior man faces 6th OWI charge

SUPERIOR — A Superior man accused of driving while intoxicated for a sixth time waived his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Circuit Court July 3.

Garret Christian Shaffer, 52, faces one count of sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and a misdemeanor count of resist officer-failure to stop vehicle.

Garret Christian Shaffer Contributed / Douglas County Jail

Cash bail of $2,500 was ordered for Shaffer with the conditions that he not drive and not use or possess alcohol.

Superior police responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver being followed by off-duty police Sgt. Joel Markon at about 11:52 a.m. June 18, according to the criminal complaint. Officer Dylan Crist located the vehicle when he got to the intersection of Hughitt Avenue and Belknap Street. He pulled out onto Belknap Street and activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle. It continued east on Belknap Street and maintained its speed. Crist saw the driver look into the rear-view mirror, but the vehicle did not stop. Per department policy, he discontinued the attempted traffic stop, but Markon continued to follow the vehicle.

The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the Budget Motel and stopped. Crist saw the driver get out of the vehicle and walk into a room at the motel. Officers knocked on the door and identified the driver as Shaffer. Crist noticed his reactions were low and he had slurred speech, the complaint said.

Shaffer reportedly admitted to Officer Vern Holsclaw that he drank about 12 drinks since 7 a.m. that day and had just driven to the hotel, according to the criminal complaint. The Superior man displayed indicators of impairment during field sobriety tests and was transported to Essentia Health for a blood draw. Shaffer reportedly has five previous convictions for operating while intoxicated or with a prohibited alcohol concentration, the most recent from 2008.

The operating while intoxicated charge, a class G felony, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $25,000. Shaffer’s next court appearance was set for Sept. 25.