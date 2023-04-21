99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Superior man charged with fifth OWI

A police officer stopped the vehicle because Daryl Robert Dunn's driving privileges were revoked.

Maria Lockwood
Today at 6:00 AM

SUPERIOR — A Superior man accused of driving while intoxicated for a fifth time pleaded not guilty in Douglas County Circuit Court on Monday, April 17.

Daryl Robert Dunn, 49, also faces misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, repeater obstructing an officer, and failing to install a court-ordered ignition interlock, and a felony count of fifth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Daryl Robert Dunn.
Contributed / Douglas County Jail

A cash bond of $4,000 was set for Dunn and he was ordered not to drive a motor vehicle and to have no use or possession of alcohol.

Superior police officer Jarid Rankila conducted a records check on a vehicle traveling southbound on John Avenue Feb. 28 at about 2 a.m., according to the complaint. He learned that the registered owner’s driving privileges were revoked, and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Rankila noticed the driver, identified as Dunn, had bloodshot, glassy eyes and his speech was slow and slurred. The officer also detected a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Dunn.

Court records show Dunn’s driving privileges were revoked and that he was required to have an ignition interlock installed on any vehicle he was operating. Rankila reportedly did not see one installed on the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dunn also had a 0.02 blood-alcohol concentration restriction on his driver’s license, according to the criminal complaint. A blood draw Feb. 28 showed Dunn had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.166.

Dunn's record reflected three convictions for driving while intoxicated and a 2010 conviction for criminal vehicular homicide or operation-operate vehicle with negligence-under influence of alcohol in St. Louis County. The most recent conviction, for fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, was in 2021 in Douglas County.

Dunn’s next court appearance was set for June 12. If convicted, the fifth-offense operating while intoxicated charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $25,000.

Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
