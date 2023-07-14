Superior library hits the road

SUPERIOR — The Page Peddler is rolling back into the public eye.

The Superior Public Library’s book bike — named the Page Peddler — is meant to be a way for the library to go to the community, said Leslie Mehle, manager of library programs and partnerships. Mehle wants to get away from the idea that “we're in the library, this is where we are, come find us.”

Outreach librarian Jessica Korpi loads DVDs into the new Page Peddler book bike at the Superior Public Library on Wednesday morning, July 12. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Rather than expect people to come into the library we’re gonna go out of the library and find people,” Mehle said. “It’s just a way to start a conversation.”

The library acquired the book bike in August for $5,250 using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. It made a few appearances in 2022 before getting its current paint job.

Leaders at the library had wanted to purchase a book bike for some time, but never had the funding to make it a reality. When ARPA grant funds came through they decided to take advantage of them, Mehle said. The bike was built by Haley Tricycles, based in Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book bike is able to hold up to 260 pounds of materials, from books and DVDs to puzzles, said Mehle. The bike also has an e-bike assist to help carry its luggage.

Equipped with mobile circulation, a librarian working at the Page Peddler can set someone up with a new library card, check the status of someone's library card and help people check out materials. And people don't have to worry about old fines — the library no longer charges them.

“We are like a library on wheels — we can do everything we can do here on the book bike," Mehle said.

The bike will be a regular fixture at the Downtown Farmers Market on Wednesdays and made its first appearance there July 5, said Jessica Korpi, outreach librarian.

Korpi specifically stocked cookbooks for the outing, knowing that people might be on the lookout for recipes to make with their purchases. That turned out to be right on the money, as people paged through the displayed cookbooks on July 5.

Outreach librarian Jessica Korpi stands alert at the Page Peddler book bike at the Downtown Farmers Market in Superior on July 5. Submitted photo

"You can hang out at the library right at the farmers market while shopping for your groceries,” Korpi said.

The book bike’s naming process involved a contest that spanned from January to March. The library solicited name suggestions for anyone to fill out, obtaining 140 unique entries in total. Library staff narrowed it down to the top six, holding a community vote to decide the winner. Three people suggested the winning name — Page Peddler.

Mehle’s favorite?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bookie Monster,” she said with a chuckle.

Community members can plan to see the book bike at the Downtown Farmers Market pretty much every week, except Aug. 2. However, if the forecast calls for rain, Korpi will attend without the book bike, as she did on Wednesday, July 12.

It may also make a few more appearances, but library leaders are still in the planning stages.

“We’re just excited to get out in the parades again and to get out in front of people.” Mehle said.

Outreach librarian Jessica Korpi smiles as she takes the new Page Peddler book bike out for a spin around the Superior Public Library parking lot on Wednesday morning, July 12. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram