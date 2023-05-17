99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Superior library friends recognize outstanding volunteer

The group also donated $15,000 during its annual meeting.

2023 Volunteer of the Year -- Ellen Kriedler.jpg
Kay Fredrickson, right, presents Ellen Kreidler with an updated Volunteer of the Year plaque. It hangs in the Friends of the Library Book Corner at the library.
Contributed / Superior Public Library
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The Friends of the Library held their annual meeting Monday, May 15, at the Superior Public Library.

During the meeting, they made a donation in support of the library’s collections and named their 2023 Volunteer of the Year. The plaque was updated to recognize Ellen Kreidler as this year’s outstanding volunteer.

The Friends also donated $15,000 to the library to be used to enhance the library’s collection.

Annual Donation to Superior Public Library.jpg
Friends of the Library member Susie Schmid, left, presents a $15,000 check to Leslie Mehle, manager of library programs and partnerships.
Contributed / Superior Public Library
By Staff reports
