Superior library friends recognize outstanding volunteer

SUPERIOR — The Friends of the Library held their annual meeting Monday, May 15, at the Superior Public Library.

During the meeting, they made a donation in support of the library’s collections and named their 2023 Volunteer of the Year. The plaque was updated to recognize Ellen Kreidler as this year’s outstanding volunteer.

The Friends also donated $15,000 to the library to be used to enhance the library’s collection.

Friends of the Library member Susie Schmid, left, presents a $15,000 check to Leslie Mehle, manager of library programs and partnerships. Contributed / Superior Public Library