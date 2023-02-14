99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Superior High School to add girls, boys lacrosse to spring lineup

The Superior School Board approved the new co-curricular sports at an estimated annual cost of $40,000.

Spartan logo_4.jpg
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
February 14, 2023 04:54 PM

SUPERIOR — The Superior School Board on Monday, Feb. 13 voted to make boys and girls lacrosse a co-curricular sport at Superior High School beginning the spring of the 2023-2024 school year.

There is currently a club team program in Superior run by Superior Area Lacrosse Inc. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s December decision to make lacrosse a sanctioned sport beginning in 2023-2024, however, puts club level organizations in jeopardy.

Board Vice President Steve Olson said he appreciated numbers presented to board members detailing student interest in the sport. He noted that the club team program’s largest player numbers are in the 14U and 12U age ranges, which speaks well for building the program moving forward.

The estimated cost to run both programs is $40,000, which drew some concern from board Clerk Ed Gallagher.

“I fully support lacrosse; I fully support kids playing any sport that they choose,” he said, but the district is expecting a $4.1 million budget shortfall in the 2024-2025 school year.

“It doesn’t make sense to me to add more budget items when we haven’t figured it out. I’m fully for looking at the sports in general … and trying to figure out where we can save some money and/or increase fees. I think it’d be more prudent to figure that out before we add more stuff to the budget,” Gallagher said.

Olson acknowledged the budget crunch, but said the cost for all district co-curricular activities and athletics adds up to 1.23% of the entire budget. He was in favor of moving lacrosse forward at a minimal cost to the athletic activities program.

Board member Laura Gapske said $40,000 is not going to solve the district's major budget issues.

“But I think if our district is committed to mental health, if our district is committed to academic success, this is a small price to pay for our kids to have options and to stay engaged," she said.

Visit the School District of Superior YouTube channel to watch full sessions of school board meetings. Links to agendas and minutes can be found under the Board of Education home page on the district website .

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
