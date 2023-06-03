Superior High School celebrates the Class of 2023

Almost 300 graduates, their families and friends braved chilly temperatures Friday night, June 2, 2023, as the Class of 2023 graduated outside at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex at Superior High School. The graduates listened to student speakers Addison Aker and Bella Olson before crossing the stage to get their diplomas.

Addison Aker gives her speech to her fellow Class of 2023 classmates during the commencement ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Alayna Sapik waves to family and friends during the commencement ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Rylie Stone smiles as she looks over at her twin sister, Raegan, during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Aiden Golat laughs while his tassel blows in his face as he fist-pumps on stage during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Gwendolyn Hall smiles as she wears a gown decorated with sheet music on stage during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Grace Hansen walks over to give her mom, Tara Hansen, a hug on stage during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Presley Kalin smiles while she waits to walk on stage during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Vernon Hayes throws darts before lining up to head outside for the commencement ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Seniors walk in front of the crowd as they enter the NBC Spartan Sports Complex for the commencement ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Nick Jardine gives a thumbs-up as he walks on stage during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Caleb Zimpel, left, and Haley Zembo play with their tassels during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram