99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior High School celebrates the Class of 2023

About 300 graduates took part on a chilly, foggy evening at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Students throw mortarboards in air.
Graduates toss their mortarboards in the air after they received their diplomas during the commencement ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
June 02, 2023 at 10:58 PM

Almost 300 graduates, their families and friends braved chilly temperatures Friday night, June 2, 2023, as the Class of 2023 graduated outside at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex at Superior High School. The graduates listened to student speakers Addison Aker and Bella Olson before crossing the stage to get their diplomas.

Student speaks to crowd.
Addison Aker gives her speech to her fellow Class of 2023 classmates during the commencement ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
student waves to crowd.
Alayna Sapik waves to family and friends during the commencement ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Sisters talk in crowd.
Rylie Stone smiles as she looks over at her twin sister, Raegan, during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Tassel blows in face.
Aiden Golat laughs while his tassel blows in his face as he fist-pumps on stage during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walks stage.
Gwendolyn Hall smiles as she wears a gown decorated with sheet music on stage during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student hugs mom.
Grace Hansen walks over to give her mom, Tara Hansen, a hug on stage during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students waits to go on stage.
Presley Kalin smiles while she waits to walk on stage during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student throws darts.
Vernon Hayes throws darts before lining up to head outside for the commencement ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk in.
Seniors walk in front of the crowd as they enter the NBC Spartan Sports Complex for the commencement ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student gives thumbs up.
Nick Jardine gives a thumbs-up as he walks on stage during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students play with tassels.
Caleb Zimpel, left, and Haley Zembo play with their tassels during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student walks stage.
Savannah Leopold laughs as she walks across the stage during the graduation ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
What To Read Next
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Sisters celebrate 78-year tie to Poplar School; Dog shot in Gordon
June 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
North end of the AMSOIL facility on Susquehanna Avenue in Superior on Thursday, June 1, 2023.jpg
Local
Amsoil acquires industrial lubricant firm in Milwaukee
June 02, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 2, 2023
June 02, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A sign on a former launch fee drop box at a boat launch
Local
Superior stops using boat launch fee boxes
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
High School students moving the tassels on their mortarboards during a graduation ceremony.
Local
Solon Springs students celebrate graduation day
May 27, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Graduates take selfie together.
Local
Northwestern High School celebrates the Class of 2023
May 26, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Runners get near finish line.
Prep
Superior's James sprints into Wisconsin state 100 meters final
June 02, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports