SUPERIOR — Do you need a building permit or have a parking ticket that needs to be paid?

Maybe you have a concern about a pothole or want to find out where the plow is after a snowfall.

Superior has an app for that — and more — to put in the palm of your hand.

“My City of Superior,” available in the Google Play and Apple app stores, can link residents to city government and resources.

“It’s a 311 system, which has been around for quite a while — see a problem, report a problem,” said Chris Carlson, assistant public works director.

While the application does give people a place to report their concerns and track the progress as city staff address it, he said the app does much more.

People can reserve recreational spaces like park pavilions and ball fields; look up garbage and recycling schedules; access a directory of city offices; look up ordinances; search for city jobs; pay their bills; and stay on top of city meetings. The application includes access to the Duluth Transit Authority, and tourism information.

There’s even access to cameras that provide views of Barker’s Island and the Superior Entry off Wisconsin Point.

“It’s kind of a hub for all things city,” Carlson said.

The information available through the app is likely to change over the course of the year.

“Right now, the snow plow tracker is on there,” Carlson said. “It’s probably not going to be there in July.”

When people report a concern, that information will be directed to the appropriate department. The app allows people to follow the progress as their concerns are addressed and people can reply through the app.

Councilor Ruth Ludwig, who helped test the app, said it was convenient to be able to report an issue while she was out walking because oftentimes she will notice something but when she gets home, something comes up and the issue is forgotten.

Councilor Jenny Van Sickle appreciated being able to access the information from a smartphone.

“It’s such a good website; it’s nice to bring that into your phone,” she said. “I mean with St. Luke’s, I think I communicate with my doctor almost solely through the app. I think it’s just something people are used to doing … it just makes it really accessible.”

The application was designed by Tyler Technologies, which provides the city its building permit and inspection software at a cost of $7,000 annually.