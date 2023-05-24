Superior Grizzly's set to close

SUPERIOR — Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill in Superior, a fixture in the city since 1996, will close for good at the end of business hours Saturday, May 27. The building at 3405 Tower Ave. will be torn down and rebuilt as a Boulder Tap House, according to owner Rick Lampton.

There are currently 10 Boulder Tap House locations in the Midwest, according to the business website. The closest is in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

Lampton said the Superior building, which was a Ponderosa Steak House prior to becoming Grizzly’s, is failing. Instead of overhauling the structure, it made sense to build new with a better layout.

The business will still be locally owned and operated by Lampton. He plans to open the new Superior business by the end of the year. It will feature an open floor plan, partially-roofed patio, more televisions and more energy, he said.

Lampton thanked everyone in the Twin Ports for 25-plus years of business at Grizzly’s, and said he looks forward to another 25 with Boulder Tap House.

Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill in Superior is seen on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The restaurant at 3405 Tower Ave. will close for good on Saturday, May 27. Owner Rick Lampton plans to tear down the building and a new business, Boulder Tap House, at the site. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram