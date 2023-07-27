Superior gears up for Head of the Lakes Fair

SUPERIOR — The Head of the Lakes Fair returns to Superior Aug. 1-5 with a midway, races, lumberjacks, all-star wrestling, live music and much more.

All events take place at the fairgrounds, located at 4700 Tower Ave. The gates open at 5 p.m. Tuesday; 4 p.m. Wednesday; 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and noon Saturday.

Among the new events this year will be a series of lumberjack shows Wednesday and Thursday. The shows are put on by the Hayward-based DLW Timberworks Lumberjack Show and are free with gate admission, according to fair director Daniel Litchke.

The Head of the Lakes United Way is hosting another new event, Midwest All Star Wrestling, which takes place Wednesday.

“That should be a fun one,” Litchke said.

The separate admission for the event — $10 for general admission and $30 for front row seats — will go to the United Way.

Returning favorites include a Mixed Martial Arts event, “Beatdown at the Fairgrounds,” Saturday night. The demolition derby, another crowd-pleasing show, was moved to Saturday. Litchke said he hopes the day change will allow more fair-goers to watch.

The fair is a long-standing tradition in Douglas County.

“I think it is important to the community because it's important to support local activities going on around you,” Litchke said. “All the animals and exhibits are raised or made by people in the area. The vendors are people from the Twin Ports. It is also just nice to support these people and everyone can come together and have a good time.”

The 2018 Head of the Lakes Fair lights up the sky in Superior. Jed Carlson / 2018 File / Superior Telegram

What is he looking forward to?

“My favorite thing about the fair is the food. Fries, gyros, cheese curds, mini donuts and all the other fair food tastes so good. I usually eat pretty healthy but it is nice to indulge every once in a while,” Litchke said.

Daily breakdown

Sneak a peek with free admission Tuesday. Events include meat bingo at 6:30 p.m. and races — late model, modified and super stock — at 7 p.m.

Wednesday is $2 ride day. Enjoy lumberjack shows at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. A corn hole tournament takes place at 6 p.m., hosted by Twin Ports Cornhole. Booty and the Hoefish perform live music from 7-10 p.m.

The lumberjack show is back at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Thursday. Watch Midwest all-star wrestling at 6 p.m. and catch the livestock auction at 7 p.m. Listen to the sounds of the Zakk Grandahl Band from 7-10 p.m.

Friday’s events include a traders village beginning at 3 p.m.; family farm days from 4-7 p.m.; and races — sprints, MWM purestock and hornets — at 7 p.m. The Shane Nelson Band will perform live music from 7-10 p.m.

Family farm days return from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. An MMA “Beatdown at the Fairgrounds” takes place at 6 p.m. with a kid’s demolition derby at the same time. A demolition derby takes place at 7 p.m. Classes include mini van/SUV, compact car, full size and mad dog. Contact John, 218-565-2261 or Jeremey, 218-940-5581 for more information. Enjoy live music from Russ Darwin and the Switch from 7-10 p.m.

Gate admission is $9 for adults age 18-64; and $7 for seniors age 65 and older, members of the military and children ages 6-17. Children age 5 and younger get free admission. Most shows and races are free with gate admission.

On-site parking is $5. Ride armbands are available for $30 each session.

Visit the Head of the Lakes Fair website and Facebook page for more information.