Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

News Local

Superior firefighters gear up for emotional resiliency training

Through a grant from Essentia Health, the department will offer the training to 120 area firefighters, including member of the Duluth Fire Department.

Members of the Superior Fire Department pack up hoses after battling a fire at Wasabi Japanese Restaurant
Members of the Superior Fire Department pack up hoses after battling a fire at Wasabi Japanese Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior on Jan. 30.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 3:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Emotional resiliency training will be provided to area firefighters in September through a grant from Essentia Health. The Superior Fire Department received a $13,500 grant from Essentia Health to bring a trainer from the International Association of Firefighters Center of Excellence to Superior for three days.

Firefighters suffer from PTSD at a high rate, according to Superior Fire Chief Camron Vollbrecht. Studies show from one-third to over half of firefighters will suffer from some aspects of PTSD at some point in their career. A 2022 meta-analysis published by the National Institutes of Health found 57% of firefighters suffer from PTSD.

Every one of those calls we go to we start putting rocks in our backpack, and this kind of training helps us get tools to start taking some of those rocks out of our backpack.
Superior Fire Chief Camron Vollbrecht

Firefighters are called to respond to traumatic events — fires, medical calls, crashes and more — during careers that can span decades, Vollbrecht said.

“As we mature as humans, our brains change, and things that we’re exposed to and how they affect us change greatly. So I think that’s why we have real high rates of PTSD,” Vollbrecht said. “And we go to all these calls, and the calls aren’t at some other place — the calls are in our neighborhoods. And so tomorrow, you drive by that house where that incident happened. Next week, you’ve got to drive down that street where that incident happened, and sometimes that really starts adding up on firefighters.”

He likened it to adding rocks to a backpack.

“Every one of those calls we go to we start putting rocks in our backpack, and this kind of training helps us get tools to start taking some of those rocks out of our backpack,” Vollbrecht said.

Up to 120 firefighters will be able to take the class, 40 per day. That means the training will reach much farther than Superior.

“We’re able to open up any seats that we don’t use, so about 25 a day, to other fire departments,” Vollbrecht said.

Firefighters from Duluth and Hibbing have already signed up. The training will be open to departments from the Iron Range, Cloquet, Ashland and other northern Wisconsin departments, with the aim to fill every seat.

In addition to the physical wellness of firefighters, the Superior Fire Department is focused on mental wellness, Vollbrecht said. The department launched a peer support team in 2019. The team offers firefighters who are experiencing emotional distress the chance to talk with someone who understands what they’re going through. An area Critical Incident Stress Management team is also available to first responders. The upcoming training is another step toward caring for the mental health of area firefighters.

“We’ve done some basic stuff with our CISM team and our peer support team, but nothing to this extent where we’ve actually had professionals coming in for days,” Vollbrecht said.

A fire truck in a parade
Members of the Superior Fire Department ride in a fire truck during the Fourth of July parade in Superior on Tuesday, July 4. Abby Dolsen, right in bucket, is one of four new firefighters who have been hired. The firefighters replace retirees with roughly 100 years of combined experience.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Young crew

The training comes at an opportune time, as the department recently hired four new firefighters — Perry Bentley, Abby Dolsen, Josh Walczynski and Breena Kolquist. They have some big boots to fill. According to Vollbrecht, they’re replacing over 100 years of firefighting experience lost to retirement: Scott Gordon (30 years), Lindzi Campbell (26 years), Tom LeSage (25 years) and Dan Sertich (20 total, not all in Superior).

The department is young.

“So our average experience, so if you take all the years of everyone on the job here, is seven years. But our median is four,” Vollbrecht said, meaning half the department has been on the job four years or less.

Realistic, high quality training is essential for the young members of the department.

“The only way to make up for experience is high quality training,” Vollbrecht said.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
