Superior finance panel takes no action on county's lease offer

SUPERIOR — Negotiations are getting underway for the city to lease space in the county-owned Government Center for the first time since Douglas County and the city of Superior agreed to move in together more than 20 years ago.

That doesn’t mean the city has operated expense-free. The city has paid $243,000 annually toward the bonds used to construct the facility, and its share of utility and maintenance costs. Over the last six years, that cost has averaged about $103,767 annually.

A 50-year lease the city agreed to sign in a 2000 memorandum of understanding with the county was never negotiated or executed.

It wasn’t until the bonds were paid off last year that county officials started to question what rent the city should pay for continued use of its space in the Government Center.

The city’s Finance Committee took no action on the county’s initial lease proposal Thursday, July 13. Instead, committee members met in closed session with the mayor, city attorney and finance director to set parameters for negotiations.

Mayor Jim Paine said he’s in a much better position to negotiate after conferring with the committee.

“I think we’ll end up with an equitable agreement,” Paine said.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine

Prior to the meeting Thursday, Paine said he wasn’t going to recommend the committee accept the county’s offer.

The county’s proposal would have required the city to pay the greater amount of $89,000 or 1 percent of the revenue the city receives through the pipeline terminal tax for the 31,595-square-foot space the city uses in the Government Center annually. The lease would increase by 0.25% every three years after the initial two-year term. The city would continue to be responsible for its share of utility and maintenance costs under the terms of the proposal.

Nobody has ever been able to find any kind of lease. Superior Mayor Jim Paine

The offer was based on conversations with the mayor, County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert said.

“I think this tying it to the terminal tax is a brainy idea,” Liebaert said. “When we were negotiating in less-than-friendly fashion, at some point for whatever reason, he threw the terminal tax out there.”

Douglas County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert.

In open session, the mayor said the city and county partnered to build the Government Center, including the jail.

“They put together a fairly complex and confusing agreement … that doesn’t really lay out what our real relationship is in terms of this building,” Paine said. “The terms that were clear … the county took out a very substantial bond to construct this building and the jail. The city agreed to move into a certain percentage of the building … and take on a similar proportion of the bond payments.”

When the bonds were paid off last year, and the county advised the city it was a tenant and would have to pay rent to remain in the building, a move Paine said he rejected because nothing in the agreements required the city to pay rent.

While the police department has a well-defined, 50-year lease agreement for space shared with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Paine said that simply doesn’t exist for the remainder of city operations.

“There is one critical line in the original agreement … that said prior to moving into the building, the county would provide a 50-year lease to the city with costs agreeable to both parties,” Paine said. “To the best of our knowledge, that never happened. Nobody has ever been able to find any kind of lease.”

Paine said things were chaotic politically for the city at the time.

When the 2000 memorandum of understanding was signed, the city’s mayor and some city councilors were facing recall. The city was also facing a petition by residents to limit the city’s spending on a new city hall after the county made the decision to build the Government Center and raze the former City/County Complex.

We never got a dime out of the $243,000 they paid for the bond. If they pay us $10, that’s $10 more than we were getting when the building was in debt still. Mark Liebaert, Douglas County Board chair

Douglas County was wrestling with rapidly rising costs to build the Government Center. Between 1999 and 2000, project costs ticked upward from $28 million to $31 million. But in October 2000, county officials learned the construction project that was already underway would cost $42.8 million. Only about $4 million of the cost increase could be attributed the city deciding to move into the building.

The project ultimately cost the county $44 million and left space on the second floor of the jail intended for a secure courtroom unfinished until 2009, when the state approached the county to lease space for probation and parole.

Currently, the county has two leases with the state. Probation and parole leases about 5,100 square feet of space at an annual cost of $109,001 for 2023, and the Public Defenders Office leases about 1,600 square feet at a cost of $30,945 for 2023. Maintenance and utilities are included in both leases.

Councilor Jack Sweeney said the city and county have to get it right this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mistakes were made,” Sweeney said. “We can’t do anything about that now.”

Liebaert agreed mistakes were made.

“We never got a dime out of the $243,000 they paid for the bond,” Liebaert said. “If they pay us $10, that’s $10 more than we were getting when the building was in debt still.”