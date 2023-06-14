Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior exposition district bill heads to Wisconsin Legislature

Legislators representing Superior reintroduced a bill that would allow the city to use room taxes to develop an exposition or convention center.

Wisconsin State Capitol Spring FILE.jpg
The Wisconsin State Capitol on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Superior representatives in the Wisconsin Legislature are again introducing a bill to help the city create an exposition district.
Angela Major / File / WPR
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Wisconsin legislators representing Superior are making another push to allow city officials to create a local exposition district to spur economic development.

Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, and Rep. Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon, are initiating a new bill to do just that.

The legislation is something community leaders have sought for nearly a decade. In November 2016, 75% of voters favored a referendum showing their support for the initiative developed by Better Cities Superior to spur economic growth in the city.

Sen25 Romaine Quinn Small.png
Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron
Contributed / Romaine Quinn

“Time and again the people of Superior have made the case that Madison needs to give them the tools to succeed,” Quinn said. “We are tired of seeing tens of millions of dollars invested in the Twin Ports go mainly to the other side of the bridge. We haven't been giving Superior the resources it needs to compete. There is a lot of untapped potential here, and we need to let one of the north’s most important cities do what it can to attract visitors, conventions and large events.”

During a visit to Superior in March, Quinn discussed the legislation with local leaders to determine if it would still be helpful for the local economic development efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Jim Paine wasn’t present for the discussion.

Paine said while he had not discussed the matter with Quinn or Sapik, he looked forward to working with them to get the legislation through the process.

“I’m always pleased to see potential revenue sources for the city,” Paine said. “I’m really looking forward to them reaching out to my office or me getting the chance to talk to them in Madison about the details of the bill, how much revenue it would actually provide, and what restrictions there would be on that revenue.”

Under the bill, the city could choose to create a local exposition district with its own governing board responsible for establishing and operating an exposition center. The center would be used to promote tourism with conventions, expositions, trade shows, musical or dramatic events, or other commercial, cultural or sporting activities.

The district would be able to bond a total of $20.3 million and the district would dissolve once the bonds and other contractual obligations are met. City residents must approve the plan through a new referendum to create the exposition district.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Two women pose outside the shop they own
Local
Weeping Willow makes the move to Superior
Family owned gift shop, formerly located in Duluth, specializes in unique, hand crafted items.
June 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
2771524+082316.N.ST_.Missinne1.jpg
Local
Hundreds of people apply for Superior landscaping program
The Scenery and Home Program will provide landscaping and maintenance for six to 12 highly visible homes using $30,000 from the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Fund. A total of 350 residents applied.
June 12, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Superior Public Library 2018
Columns
Library Happenings: Stay busy this summer with library offerings
"This year’s summer reading program theme is 'All Together Now,'" writes Sue Heskin.
June 10, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Sue Heskin / Superior Public Library

Similar bills have received bipartisan support in both houses of the Legislature, but never made it through the process.

“I would argue that since the city started the Better City project almost 10 years ago, we went ahead,” Paine said. “Madison never did help us so we went ahead and built a better city on our own. That’s not saying we don’t have more work to do, but we built ourselves into a pretty great financial condition and have been doing some pretty outstanding economic development without the help of this bill.”

Quinn and Sapik are currently seeking co-sponsors for the legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am grateful that they are working for us now, but I still have a lot of questions,” Paine said.

Rep Angie Sapik.jpg
Rep. Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon
Contributed / Angie Sapik

Sapik acknowledged the work local leaders have done on their own and said the legislation would help continue the work they started.

“This is a time where Superior is exceeding expectations,” Sapik said. “From the new smartphone app to the tourism campaign, Gotta Be Superior, we are putting ourselves on the map. This is a great city and the elected officials in this area are working hard to make it even better. The Expo District is going to be an enormous addition to the betterment of our city, and I believe this time around, we can clear the hurdles.”

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
smooke-obscured sun over Duluth
Local
Air quality warning expanded to impact all people outdoors as smoke from Canada fouls air
June 14, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A historical photo of a wife and husband.
Local
Listen: The founders of Gordon
June 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
Superior School Board appoints new member
June 13, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Two women pose outside the shop they own
Local
Weeping Willow makes the move to Superior
June 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
2771524+082316.N.ST_.Missinne1.jpg
Local
Hundreds of people apply for Superior landscaping program
June 12, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
101319.O.DNT.CampGrouseC4.jpg
Local
Campfires banned in Boundary Waters as fire danger grows with drought
June 13, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
DouglasCountyCourtGavel1.jpg
Local
Second man charged in connection with Superior overdose death
June 12, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood