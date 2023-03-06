Superior, Douglas County weigh opioid settlements

SUPERIOR — Superior and Douglas County officials are considering opting in to the next phase of the national opioid settlement.

This time around, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD, Allergan Finance LLC, Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc., CVS Health Corp. and CVS Pharmacy could be the companies settling the litigation filed in response to the opioid epidemic.

Superior and Douglas County joined the litigation in 2019.

McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Amerisource Bergren Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc. settled in 2022.

Wisconsin’s share of the $26 billion settlement was about $402 million, 70% of which was distributed to the 70 counties and 11 municipalities in Wisconsin that participated in the lawsuit.

Douglas County has received $261,765 and the city has received about $42,052 in opioid settlement funds.

“This is kind of a continuation of what happened last year, other settlement agreements that we entered into and got abatement money,” said Carolyn Pierce, Douglas County corporation counsel.

Right now, Pierce said the companies are gauging how many states and local governments are going to participate in the litigation to determine if it is worth their while to do the settlement.

Currently there isn’t a pot of money available, she said, but there could be if the companies believe it is in there best interest to settle the litigation.

Superior City Attorney Frog Prell said his office recently received notice of the new national opioid settlements involving Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. He said local units of government have until April 18 to submit documents to be eligible for settlement distributions.

The most recent settlement agreements total more than $19 billion. Under the terms of the agreements, 85% of the money must be used to abate the opioid crisis.

Douglas County’s administration committee approved a resolution to settle with the most recent agreements and agreed to terms in a memorandum of understanding with the Attorney General’s Office; the county board will consider final approval March 16.

The Superior City Council will consider opting in when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 in Room 201 of the Government Center.