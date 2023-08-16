Superior Days moves to April

SUPERIOR — Superior Days is making some changes in 2024.

Instead of heading down to Madison in February, the delegation will be at the Capitol in April. The three-day lobbying effort runs from April 8-11, 2024 and will take place at the Madison Concourse Hotel.

The change in the dates was the result of a lengthy discussion with Superior Days delegates and internal conversations, said Mayor Jim Paine co-chairman of the annual lobbying effort. One of the biggest reasons for the change is weather that has affected participation and the availability of legislators in recent years.

“Quite frankly, I’m tired of driving through statewide snowstorms to get to Superior Days in February,” Paine said. “That feels like a little bit of a joke, but it’s only a matter of time before we have a delegate that gets in a bad accident.”

Paine said he’s lost count of the number of roadside accidents he’s encountered driving to or from Superior Days.

The reason for traveling to Madison in February was to influence the biennial budget in budget years, and to catch members of the Legislature before they go out of session in election years, Paine said.

“That’s a little bit of an old-fashioned calendar,” Paine said. “The governor does still put out the budget at about that time, but the budget process works so differently. The past three budgets, the Legislature has set that budget aside entirely.”

In election years, the legislative work is wrapping up by February and legislators are just making final votes on completed bills, Paine said. It’s not really a good time to introduce new ideas, and a lot of the time is spent influencing the administration, which can be done in April, he said.

“While the cost does go up a little bit, it does improve safety for the delegates,” Paine said.

February was difficult, said County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert, the other co-chairman of the event. People had to stay in Madison for three days after the lobbying effort because of the weather.

While the lobbying effort will likely cost a bit more in April and cost may influence participation, Liebaert said participation has definitely been affected by the weather.

The goal is to get more attendance and to have more people who signed up make it, Liebaert said.

“We could still get a bad day in April, but we’re obviously less likely,” Liebaert said.

Officials hope to try Superior Days in April for a couple of years to see how it goes, Paine said.

Liebaert said they may have to change it again, but he doesn’t anticipate the new dates will have any impact on what Superior Days has been most effective at — building relationships with state officials.

Registration for the 39th annual Superior Days is open at eventbrite.com. For information, contact the Superior Days coordinator at 715-395-7212 or mayor@ci.superior.wi.us.