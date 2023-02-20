99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Superior Days delegation hopes to learn by listening

Still rebuilding after the COVID-19 pandemic, the delegation hopes for success through more effective lobbying.

Superior Days delegates gather for a group photo in the Capitol rotunda Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. They crisscrossed the Capitol in groups of two and three throughout the day, lobbying legislators for changes that could be beneficial for the county.
Maria Lockwood / File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
February 20, 2023 05:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Superior Days is conducting an experiment of sorts as delegates head to Madison to lobby the executive and legislative branches of state government this week.

Instead of randomly selecting representatives of both houses and parties, delegates will try to sway members of the Assembly or Senate from a single party to try to gauge the effectiveness of the message.

“We want to be as effective as possible,” Mayor Jim Paine said. He encouraged delegates to ask questions and listen to what lawmakers have to say about the issues they present.

About 88 delegates are down in Madison to lobby for increased Medicare reimbursement rates for mental health and nursing home care; retention of 20% of sales taxes collected by the state for local government services; and keeping tuition reciprocity payments from out-of-state students local.

They’ll also address fewer than a dozen issues — from the Blatnik Bridge and county highways, to broadband, to defining the project boundary for the North Country National Scenic Trail in Ashland and Iron counties — with executive branch agencies while they are there.

Now in its 38th year, Superior Days is continuing to rebuild after the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on large in-person meetings. While the institution was kept alive through small, virtual meetings in 2021, and 2022 included a smaller than expected delegation because of a snowstorm, Paine said efforts are still underway to restore the large grassroots lobbying effort by local residents.

This year the organization has invited youth back to its ranks. About two dozen high school and university students are participating in the effort.

“One of the toughest things to lose though was our student delegation, which was one of the most prized elements of Superior Days,” Paine said.

One issue the delegation is hopeful about this year is increasing state funding of local government by retaining sales taxes collected by the state.

While the Superior Days effort to increase the sales tax by 0.5% has gone nowhere after years of lobbying, Paine said the governor included the proposal to allow local government to retain state sales tax in his budget.

“Listen on this 1% sales tax,” Mark Liebaert said. “Listen to what they are proposing or what they are in agreement to.” If legislators are in favor of the 1% sales tax but want to give up shared revenue, he said it’s something local leaders need to know.

A lot of what the delegation is trying to do is learn what issues the Legislature is willing to support, Paine said, and he encouraged the delegation to ask questions and listen to the answers, which will provide valuable information for future lobbying.

“What’s really changed from the very first Superior Days is that it’s harder to actually convince legislators in the room,” Paine said. “They largely build their agenda for the year in caucus.”

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
