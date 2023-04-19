99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Superior councilors, mayor take office

Councilors began their terms by selecting new leadership for the coming year.

Councilor talks at desk.
Third District Councilor Garner Moffat addresses the Superior City Council after being sworn in to start the meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Today at 3:26 PM

SUPERIOR — Mayor Jim Paine and councilors elected to office April 4 were sworn in Tuesday, April 18.

New to the council this year is Councilor Garner Moffat, who was elected as the 3rd District representative for a one-year term.

“I’m just excited to be here,” Moffat said. “I have a background and education in organizational leadership and community development.”

Moffat served as a community member on the city's Plan Commission prior to his election.

After taking the oath of office, councilors got to work selecting new leadership for the year.

Councilor Nicholas Ledin, who has represented the 1st District since 2020, was selected to serve as council president. He served as council vice president over the last year.

Councilor Lindsey Graskey was reelected to her second term representing the 10th District on April 4. Tuesday night, she was selected to serve as the council’s vice president.

Paine said he looks forward to working with councilors in the coming year.

“We have somewhat of a tradition in Superior that when a mayor is elected or reelected and sworn in, they often give a short speech about their goals for the term,” Paine said. “I will spare you that tonight because I have my own tradition of giving a state of the city speech within a month of the election or reorganization. We will be holding that in May.”

Mayor takes oath.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine is sworn in for another term during the Superior City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
042123.n.st.Council3.jpg
Councilor Nicholas Ledin smiles after being voted in as the council president during the Superior City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Councilor asks a question.
Councilor Mark Johnson asks a question during the Superior City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
