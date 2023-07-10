Superior Council to consider cutting sewage rates

SUPERIOR — For the first time in a decade Superior’s sewage rates could change.

If approved by the City Council on Tuesday, July 18, residents can expect their sewage bill to drop by about 5%.

The change approved by the Public Works Committee on Thursday, July 6, includes a reduction of the fixed rate from $5.50 monthly to $4.50. The unit rate for 100 cubic feet of wastewater — about 750 gallons — would drop from $7.71 to $7.50.

The new rates would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, if approved.

The current sewer rates were established in 2013 and went into effect at the start of 2014.

Mayor Jim Paine proposed cutting the fees, which make up the largest portion of the wastewater budget.

Paine said Public Works Director Todd Janigo drafted the proposed cut to benefit the largest number of ratepayers, which is why the fixed rate was cut by $1.

“Somebody living alone or just two people is going to use a lot less than a family of five,” Paine said. The cut in the fixed rate distributes the proposed cut more evenly, he said.

Historically, the wastewater treatment plant was underperforming and violating its permit with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources when the current rates were set.

“The system, 100 years ago, was I think one of the earliest ones in the state of Wisconsin,” Paine said. “But up until the early 21st century, hadn’t experienced enough updates to allow it to meet the needs of our modern standards of public health and environmental cleanliness and sustainability, particularly when you think about our obligation to keep Lake Superior clean.”

Over the last decade, Paine said staff and management of the wastewater treatment plant took steps to turn that around. Prudent increases to the fee allowed the city to make some significant capital investments to the system.

“Most of the innovations came before my time here as mayor,” Paine said.

Those improvements have led to long streaks without a single permit violation, making violations rare, Paine said. He believes the city is entering a new era in managing the system as the financial benefits of those improvements are starting to show, he said.

“The fee, while really saving the city in a dark time, is now starting to compound because the wastewater treatment plant isn’t spending significant amounts of money,” Paine said. “They’re turning in very strong annual performance. They are achieving more revenue than they tend to project, and they are spending less money than they tend to project … it generates surpluses.”

While it’s good policy to have reserves, Paine said there is a limit to what should be set aside, because at some point taxpayers’ money is collected without providing a benefit. The cash balance projected for 2023 is $6.1 million, just a little less than the budget for 2023 of $7.1 million, a proportion that tends to hold for coming years. In addition, he said the refinery in Superior will be using the city’s wastewater system, generating an additional $1 million per year, which started in 2022.

“I believe we can, and should, pass some of that revenue back to the people that pay it,” Paine said. The cut is conservative to maintain a stable cash flow into the future, he added.

Councilor Nicholas Ledin said it can be troubling to answer constituents’ questions when the city is collecting money that isn’t being spent and asked if there may be an opportunity next year to reevaluate the revenue for further cuts.

“The numbers show this is a very low impact to the balance overall,” Councilor Tylor Elm said.

“I think we can come back and do more, but I want to see it,” the mayor said. “I want to apply these numbers in real life.”