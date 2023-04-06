50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior council terminates two special tax districts

Tax increment district closures have added more than $75 million in value to the city's tax rolls since 2021.

Government Center in Superior
Government Center, Superior, Wis.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 11:15 AM

SUPERIOR — The Superior City Council added more than $20.4 million in new value to the tax rolls Wednesday, April 5.

Councilors approved terminating two tax increment districts years ahead of schedule.

The districts include the Interstate Industrial Park in North End created in 1996 and the area south of the former Blaine and Central schools north of Belknap Street and east of Grant Avenue created in 2008.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: SKYWARN training, Sip and Swipe cafe and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
April 06, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2023_K-1-Winner Bonnie Strabel
Local
Lake Superior student takes first place in poster contest
Bonnie Strabel's One Water-themed poster will represent Wisconsin in the National Association of Conservation Districts in 2024.
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pool.logo.jpg
Sports
Top Hat’s Mad Hatters win Trailblazers title, award winners announced
The win marks the Mad Hatters’ fourth Trailblazers League title.
April 05, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Nick Olson / Special to the Telegram

The industrial park district was originally expected to close in 2030, and the Blaine-Central district was projected to close in 2038.

The closures will allow Douglas County, the School District of Superior and Northwood Technical College to benefit from tax collections based on the new value created from redevelopment of those areas of the city, reducing the burden on property owners in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each of those taxing entities will also benefit from remaining revenue once all obligations are paid based on an audit of the districts. Proceeds will be divided among the city and other taxing authorities in proportionate shares.

This year, city officials will distribute the remaining proceeds of another tax increment district that closed in 2022, according to Jason Serck, economic development, port and planning director.

Since 2021, the city has terminated four tax increment districts that created more than $75 million in new value in Superior.

In other business, councilors:

  • Granted a total of $46,784 in small business grants to Mags Auto Service, Superior Collision, Off We Pop LLC and Twin Ports Built LLC.
  • Amended the zoning code to allow residential development as a special use in manufacturing districts.
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
Fire truck
Local
Cat rescued from Superior house fire
April 05, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
Boardwalk column: County, city offices closed on Friday
April 05, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Melissa Pratt / Douglas County Administration
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Former Harbor House executive director charged with theft
April 05, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Election official places "I voted" sticker on mans jacket.
Local
Voters select councilor, school board members in Douglas County
April 04, 2023 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
3d rendering of a basketball in the net on a dark background.
Prep
2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 04, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin
Janet Protasiewicz takes high-stakes Supreme Court election, flipping Wisconsin court's balance of power
April 04, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Shawn Johnson / Wisconsin Public Radio
Superior’s Ava Gudowski (19) moves the ball past Washburn’s Josie Hoglund (12)
Prep
Prep girls soccer: Spartans 'hungry to improve'
April 06, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports