Superior council seeks grant to redevelop former Elbo Room

SUPERIOR — The Superior City Council is seeking a grant through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to support redevelopment of the former Elbo Room/Sammy’s Pizza at 1309 Tower Ave.

Offwepop LLC expects to close on the building next week with the intention of redeveloping the property to operate a business known as Mix Cosmetiques, as well as pursue tenants.

The current owners of the building are cleaning it out, said Sarah Fawley of Offwepop LLC.

Plans for the building include retail spaces on the main level, offices in the mezzanine and living spaces on the second floor.

Living spaces are more of a long-term plan for the building, and the owners are open to other ideas for the second floor, Fawley said. The goal is to get the main level of the building operational first.

ADVERTISEMENT

WEDC has funds available to support small city redevelopment efforts by providing financial incentives for shovel-ready projects through their Community Development Initiative Grant, according to Jason Serck, economic development, port and planning director. The city has submitted applications in the past on behalf of Thirsty Pagan and the Empire Block project, Serck said.

The city is seeking up to $250,000 for the redevelopment project. The grant would allow Offwepop LLC to get further along with the redevelopment project sooner, Fawley said.

Initial plans for the building include removing the stucco fascia and replacing it with full tempered glass panels; installing a new front door and two interior doors to each of the retail spaces at the front of the building; and installing an arctic entry to expand the first column support. Plans include removing the dropped ceilings, and cleaning and painting the original tin ceilings; installing new flooring; and updating the lighting in the first phase of the project.

In March, Jason Rhoads of Mix Cosmetiques and Offwepop LLC, sought guidance from the city's Historic Preservation Committee as they plan to restore the site to a look more in line with the building’s original use as retail store.

The project received a $15,000 small business grant from the city in April.

Constructed in 1900, the building at 1309 Tower Ave. served as Stack and Co. department store until about 1961, and was Oreck’s, a women’s clothing store, from 1962 to 1977.

The Elbo Room/Sammy’s Pizza operated from 1978 to 2013 in the building, but the dining room and bar closed to the public on Dec. 31, 2011. The restaurant offered takeout and delivery through 2013.

In other business:



ADVERTISEMENT