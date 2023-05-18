Superior council repeals short-term rental licenses

SUPERIOR — The city council did away with a licensing requirement for short-term rentals Tuesday, May 16, more than a month before it was scheduled to go into effect.

The council adopted the licensing requirement in June 2022, but delayed the effective day from Jan. 1, 2023 to July 1.

“We really did it under the assumption the license was needed for three main reasons,” Councilor Brent Fennessey said.

The goals were to ensure the city was collecting the hotel/motel tax; to inspect the properties to ensure travelers had safe places to stay; and to help the finance department reconcile taxes collected.

Since adopting the ordinance, Fennessey said officials learned that some aspects of the ordinance were illegal and other matters were redundant because state law already governs them.

State law requires marketplaces like Airbnb and VRBO to collect and distribute hotel/motel taxes. The Douglas County Health Department already conducts inspections as an agent of the state in licensing property used for short-term rentals.

“Basically, I think we got it wrong,” Fennessey said, adding that repealing the ordinance corrects that.

The council voted unanimously by voice vote to repeal the section of the ordinance requiring licenses for short-term rentals.

City Clerk Heidi Blunt, who manages city-issued licenses, said her office had received inquiries about the new licensing requirement; however, no one was able to apply because an application form for the license was never approved.