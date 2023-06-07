Superior council raises vehicle tow fees

SUPERIOR — Having a vehicle towed and stored is going to cost more in the city.

The Superior City Council approved changes to the traffic code Tuesday, June 6 that will allow tow operators to increase the fees they charge for towing and storing vehicles.

Tow and storage fees last increased in 2012.

Tow operators will be able to charge $127 plus sales tax for vehicles with a gross weight of 8,000 pounds or less and $137 plus sales tax for vehicles with a gross weight of more than 8,000 pounds.

No fee may be charged if the vehicle owner or operator returns to take possession of the vehicle before it has been completely loaded and moved by the tow operator.

When a vehicle is stored by a tow operator, the vehicle operator or owner is responsible for paying storage fees.

The new charge for vehicle storage is $32.50 plus sales tax for each 24-hour period a vehicle is stored. The full fee is applicable for vehicles recovered within the first 24 hours after being placed in storage.