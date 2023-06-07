99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior council raises vehicle tow fees

The ordinance that sets towing and vehicle storage rates will change for the first time in more than a decade.

2908154+102116.n.st_.Tow_.jpg
For the first time since 2012, the city of Superior increased the fees tow operators are allowed to charge for towing and storing vehicles on their lots.
Jed Carlson / 2016 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 11:17 AM

SUPERIOR — Having a vehicle towed and stored is going to cost more in the city.

The Superior City Council approved changes to the traffic code Tuesday, June 6 that will allow tow operators to increase the fees they charge for towing and storing vehicles.

Tow and storage fees last increased in 2012.

Tow operators will be able to charge $127 plus sales tax for vehicles with a gross weight of 8,000 pounds or less and $137 plus sales tax for vehicles with a gross weight of more than 8,000 pounds.

No fee may be charged if the vehicle owner or operator returns to take possession of the vehicle before it has been completely loaded and moved by the tow operator.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a vehicle is stored by a tow operator, the vehicle operator or owner is responsible for paying storage fees.

The new charge for vehicle storage is $32.50 plus sales tax for each 24-hour period a vehicle is stored. The full fee is applicable for vehicles recovered within the first 24 hours after being placed in storage.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Person talks between boat and elevator.
Local
Duluth's Elevator A sees first ship in nearly a decade
Omaha-based Hansen-Mueller Co. purchased the former General Mills grain elevator a year ago.
June 06, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Instructors and grads pose for a group photo
Local
Graduates blaze trails in health care
Superior's Project SEARCH interns found a new home at Essentia Health.
June 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Woodstock Bay parking lot and boat launch
Local
Superior council considers bid to improve Woodstock Bay
Park capital improvement funds would fill the $180,000 gap to fund the project that has been years in planning.
June 05, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Food services staff prepare hot lunches
Local
Superior summer food program announces meal sites, times
Free meals are available to all children ages 18 and under.
June 05, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Canal Park at dusk
Local
Bone-dry May leads to slower rise for Lake Superior
It was the third-driest May in 151 years of records at the National Weather Service in Duluth.
June 05, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Students throw mortarboards in air.
Local
Superior High School celebrates the Class of 2023
About 300 graduates took part on a chilly, foggy evening at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.
June 05, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Women buy rhubarb from vendor at farmers market
Local
Poplar Farmers Market kicks off
Located at Riverside Bar and Grill in the town of Amnicon, the market features a wide variety of fresh, local items.
June 05, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Government Center in Superior
Local
Douglas County plans $7.2 million for capital projects
No funding is planned to remove mobile homes at trailer parks in Parkland as the county prepares to sell the property.
June 05, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Sisters celebrate 78-year tie to Poplar School; Dog shot in Gordon
Headlines from Douglas County's past.
June 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
North end of the AMSOIL facility on Susquehanna Avenue in Superior on Thursday, June 1, 2023.jpg
Local
Amsoil acquires industrial lubricant firm in Milwaukee
Benz Oil continues operation as Amsoil Industrial and expands Amsoil's product portfolio.
June 02, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 2, 2023
June 02, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
High School graduates posing in their caps and gowns.
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Tigers and Eagles graduate, Solon Springs posters, prep sports and more
June 02, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Barker's Island Farmers Market, NAMI support group meetings and more
June 01, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Students throw mortarboards in air.
Local
Superior High School celebrates the Class of 2023
June 05, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Player hugs her dad.
Sports
Photos: Fans send Spartan Softball off to state
June 07, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep report: Cloquet baseball tournament run comes up short
June 06, 2023 10:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Player makes catch at first.
Prep
Prep softball: Where Superior goes, 'Louie the Lion' follows
June 06, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb