Superior Council OKs broadband pilot area

SUPERIOR — Residents east of Tower Avenue between Belknap and North 21st streets will be among the first in the city to have access to a fiber optic broadband network.

The Superior City Council voted 8-1 Wednesday, July 5 to establish the neighborhood as the pilot area for Connect Superior.

The Superior City Council approved the area bounded by Tower and Catlin avenues from Belknap to North 21st Street as the pilot area for construction of a fiber optic network for high-speed broadband. Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

The decision will allow officials to negotiate with internet service providers and develop requests for proposals to start the process of building the network in the pilot area, Mayor Jim Paine said.

Councilor Brent Fennessey voted against the measure after stating the proposal should be reviewed by the Finance Committee first.

“The conversation that isn’t happening is the real conversation about what happens if this doesn’t work,” Fennessey said. “What happens if we have to bond for future construction costs? What happens if we don’t get a 40% take rate. What happens if the ISPs demand more money? That conversation isn’t happening. We’re just diving in.”

Councilor Tylor Elm said the focus is often on the potential for failure of municipal broadband systems but there are a lot of success stories out there. Citing two communities in Tennessee, Elm said one municipal network saves the city about $6 million per year and the network in Chattanooga has returned $2.7 billion on an original investment of almost $220 million over the last decade, Elm said.

“This can be a real success,” Elm said.

Councilor Mark Johnson asked whether homeowners would be required to pay for the connection directly to their home.

While that was part of the original master plan, Paine said the cost of reaching individual homes will be included in the overall construction costs for the network.

“It was a complication that I wasn’t thrilled with,” Paine said. Magellan, the city’s consultant on the project, never entertained that option of the original master plan, he said.

The council budgeted $5 million for Connect Superior from the city’s $17 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act. That money will be used to for startup costs for the network and building the network to 821 homes and businesses in the pilot area. Actual construction of the fiber optic network is expected to cost about $2.26 million.

Using data from the high-level design of the network, Elm said the pilot area was recommended because it reaches a large number of customers and creates sustainability for future buildouts of the network.

“It’s going to be the most effective use of our resources,” Elm said.

Councilor Garner Moffat said internet has become an essential service economically and educationally, and he believes the first phase of the project is going to be successful.

“I look at it from the perspective of basic government service,” Moffat said. “We’re here to provide for the common welfare … this is the basics now.”

Elm, Moffat, Johnson and Councilors Ruth Ludwig, Mike Herrick, Lindsey Graskey, Nicholas Ledin and Jenny Van Sickle voted in favor of the plan.

Councilor Jack Sweeney did not attend Wednesday's meeting.