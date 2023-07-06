Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior Council OKs broadband pilot area

The neighborhood east of Tower Avenue between North 21st and Belknap streets will be the first to receive a fiber optic network.

uge roll of cable for underground cable installation.
The Superior City Council approved the area where Connect Superior, a city-owned fiber optic network, will be launched.
Micha Klootwijk/michaklootwijk - stock.adobe.com
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Residents east of Tower Avenue between Belknap and North 21st streets will be among the first in the city to have access to a fiber optic broadband network.

The Superior City Council voted 8-1 Wednesday, July 5 to establish the neighborhood as the pilot area for Connect Superior.

Connect Superior.jpg
The Superior City Council approved the area bounded by Tower and Catlin avenues from Belknap to North 21st Street as the pilot area for construction of a fiber optic network for high-speed broadband.
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

The decision will allow officials to negotiate with internet service providers and develop requests for proposals to start the process of building the network in the pilot area, Mayor Jim Paine said.

Councilor Brent Fennessey voted against the measure after stating the proposal should be reviewed by the Finance Committee first.

“The conversation that isn’t happening is the real conversation about what happens if this doesn’t work,” Fennessey said. “What happens if we have to bond for future construction costs? What happens if we don’t get a 40% take rate. What happens if the ISPs demand more money? That conversation isn’t happening. We’re just diving in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Councilor Tylor Elm said the focus is often on the potential for failure of municipal broadband systems but there are a lot of success stories out there. Citing two communities in Tennessee, Elm said one municipal network saves the city about $6 million per year and the network in Chattanooga has returned $2.7 billion on an original investment of almost $220 million over the last decade, Elm said.

“This can be a real success,” Elm said.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
  1. Community Calendar: American Legion meeting, Midsummer Festival and more
  2. New officers step up to lead Superior Rotary
  3. Motorists will see lane closures on Blatnik Bridge

Councilor Mark Johnson asked whether homeowners would be required to pay for the connection directly to their home.

While that was part of the original master plan, Paine said the cost of reaching individual homes will be included in the overall construction costs for the network.

“It was a complication that I wasn’t thrilled with,” Paine said. Magellan, the city’s consultant on the project, never entertained that option of the original master plan, he said.

The council budgeted $5 million for Connect Superior from the city’s $17 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act. That money will be used to for startup costs for the network and building the network to 821 homes and businesses in the pilot area. Actual construction of the fiber optic network is expected to cost about $2.26 million.

Using data from the high-level design of the network, Elm said the pilot area was recommended because it reaches a large number of customers and creates sustainability for future buildouts of the network.

“It’s going to be the most effective use of our resources,” Elm said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Councilor Garner Moffat said internet has become an essential service economically and educationally, and he believes the first phase of the project is going to be successful.

“I look at it from the perspective of basic government service,” Moffat said. “We’re here to provide for the common welfare … this is the basics now.”

Elm, Moffat, Johnson and Councilors Ruth Ludwig, Mike Herrick, Lindsey Graskey, Nicholas Ledin and Jenny Van Sickle voted in favor of the plan.

Councilor Jack Sweeney did not attend Wednesday's meeting.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
091721.N.ST.Bus routes.2.JPG
Local
Douglas County panel authorizes pilot program for local roads
19h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
A sister gives a hug to her brother during a parade
Local
Photos and video: A Superior celebration for July 4
22h ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
070423.N.ST.Donation carry.jpg
Local
Superior businesses highlight giving during open house
1d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A sister gives a hug to her brother during a parade
Local
Photos and video: A Superior celebration for July 4
22h ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
Local
Fun for all at 2023 Gordon Good Neighbor Days Parade
4d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Anglers decend on Island Lake for 27th annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament
Northland Outdoors
Coast Guard data shows Minnesota is the safest boating state
2h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
A fawn investigates the plants its mother is eating
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Fawn feeding frenzy
1d ago
 · 
By  Emily Stone