Superior council mandates leashes to restrain pets
The new ordinance also includes additional places where animals can run off-leash.
SUPERIOR — Pet owners will now be required to leash their animals in public spaces in the city.
The Superior City Council approved changes to the animal ordinance Tuesday, March 7, to make it clear that leashes are required to keep animals restrained.
The ordinance change has two parts, said Councilor Nicholas Ledin: It establishes leashing requirements citywide and carves out areas where animals can be off-leash.
Off-leash locations include the Superior Dog Park at North 28th Street; the yellow and red trails in the Superior Municipal Forest when they are not snow covered; and McClure’s Landing year round. Animals can also run off-leash inside hockey rink boards at Allouez Hockey Rink, Carl Gullo, Pattison, Red Barn, South End and Wade Bowl when there is no ice and the ground is dry.
Modifications will be made to the rinks; however, once the ordinance is adopted, unleashed animals would be permitted there before those modifications are made, said Mayor Jim Paine.
ADVERTISEMENT
The plan is to create entrances similar to the double-gated system in place at the dog park, Ledin said.
The goal is to start rolling those out as early as this spring, said Linda Cadotte, parks, recreation and forestry director. There are no plans to add additional height to the hockey rinks.
Councilor Mike Herrick proposed an amendment to the ordinance to strike an off-leash location at the Billings Park Civic Center.
Herrick said the city already has a dog park in Billings Park and was concerned about the hockey rink’s proximity to the civic center where people are coming and going.
“I think I will support this,” Councilor Mark Johnson said of the amendment. “… I think you bring up a good point. There is a concern with the civic center being there — a lot of the parties that happen out there.”
Johnson said he would talk to the civic center board, and if they aren’t concerned about it, he said the council could add the area to the ordinance at a later date.
A majority of councilors approved the amendment and removed the rink at the Billings Park Civic Center as on off-leash area.
Councilor Brent Fennessey opposed the amendment, noting that there were similar concerns expressed about the dog park that never came to fruition because dog owners understand that abusing the privilege could have it taken away.
ADVERTISEMENT
In other business:
- The council approved awarding the fire station No. 1 solar system design build contract to Cedar Creek Energy in the amount of $364,750. Ledin said the project will save the city more than $16,000 annually and further the city’s goals of investing in green infrastructure. While the initial cost is more than the $250,000 the city budgeted for it, he said tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act and domestic material tax credit will actually put the cost under. Superior Fire Chief Camron Vollbrecht said taking into consideration a 3% inflationary rate for electricity, the city can expect to save about $720,000 over the 30-year life of the solar panels.
- Councilors approved a one-year contract with J&M Displays Inc. for fireworks for the Fourth of July in 2023 and the Lake Superior Ice Festival in 2024 at a total cost of $40,000. J&M Displays has done Duluth’s Fourth of July fireworks and was the only vendor interested in launching the display from a barge on the water. Spielbauer Pyrotechnics, which provided the shows since 2017, bowed out after their pyrotechnic lead retired from doing barge displays.