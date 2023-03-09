Superior council mandates leashes to restrain pets

SUPERIOR — Pet owners will now be required to leash their animals in public spaces in the city.

The Superior City Council approved changes to the animal ordinance Tuesday, March 7, to make it clear that leashes are required to keep animals restrained.

Local SEE ALSO: The footprint of the Grand Foot Path in Douglas County

The ordinance change has two parts, said Councilor Nicholas Ledin: It establishes leashing requirements citywide and carves out areas where animals can be off-leash.

Off-leash locations include the Superior Dog Park at North 28th Street; the yellow and red trails in the Superior Municipal Forest when they are not snow covered; and McClure’s Landing year round. Animals can also run off-leash inside hockey rink boards at Allouez Hockey Rink, Carl Gullo, Pattison, Red Barn, South End and Wade Bowl when there is no ice and the ground is dry.

Modifications will be made to the rinks; however, once the ordinance is adopted, unleashed animals would be permitted there before those modifications are made, said Mayor Jim Paine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan is to create entrances similar to the double-gated system in place at the dog park, Ledin said.

The goal is to start rolling those out as early as this spring, said Linda Cadotte, parks, recreation and forestry director. There are no plans to add additional height to the hockey rinks.

Councilor Mike Herrick proposed an amendment to the ordinance to strike an off-leash location at the Billings Park Civic Center.

Herrick said the city already has a dog park in Billings Park and was concerned about the hockey rink’s proximity to the civic center where people are coming and going.

“I think I will support this,” Councilor Mark Johnson said of the amendment. “… I think you bring up a good point. There is a concern with the civic center being there — a lot of the parties that happen out there.”

Johnson said he would talk to the civic center board, and if they aren’t concerned about it, he said the council could add the area to the ordinance at a later date.

A majority of councilors approved the amendment and removed the rink at the Billings Park Civic Center as on off-leash area.

Councilor Brent Fennessey opposed the amendment, noting that there were similar concerns expressed about the dog park that never came to fruition because dog owners understand that abusing the privilege could have it taken away.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other business:

