Superior council extends management agreement for Nemadji Golf Course

SUPERIOR — The Superior City Council extended the city’s agreement with KemperSports to manage Nemadji Golf Course for five more years, according to finance committee Chair Jack Sweeney.

The council approved the extension Tuesday, March 21.

“We talked about five years, then 10 years and settled on five years,” Sweeney said of the finance committee’s March 9 meeting.

KemperSports, a Chicago-based golf, sports, entertainment and hospitality company, has partnered with the city since December 2019 to manage Nemadji Golf Course. KemperSports manages the business, while the city is responsible for maintaining the facility, according to the agreement.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with KemperSports,” said Linda Cadotte, parks, recreation and forestry director. “During these first years, the KemperSports team has delivered strong operational results, premier golf course conditions, and best in-class service for our residents and guest golfers. We are excited for the future of Nemadji Golf Course and proud to have KemperSports directing these advancements.”

The 36-hole facility was voted “Best of the Best Golf Course” for the last three years in the Twin Ports area.

Officials at KemperSports say that’s because their focus has been providing each person who visits the golf course an experience that enables the course to continue to grow in a positive direction.

“It is an honor to be part of an operation that is so rich in history and that is so positively supported by the community and City Council,” said Tom Beaudry, general manager and head golf professional at Nemadji Golf Course.

"We are excited to continue this partnership with the City of Superior,” said Jeremy Goldblatt, chief operating officer at KemperSports. “Our intention is to grow the game of golf by providing an immersive golf experience for our guests. With the resources of our on-site, regional and corporate support teams, we are confident that Nemadji Golf Course will continue providing an unparalleled experience for those looking to enjoy a round of golf."