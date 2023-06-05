Superior council considers bid to improve Woodstock Bay

SUPERIOR — When the city received funding from Wisconsin Coastal Management to design two rustic landings on the St. Louis River in 2019, one of the projects never got done.

The Woodstock Bay project only received one bid that came in at nearly double the projected cost, so officials changed the scope of the project to fit within the $1 million budget set aside for it.

Now, with the low bid from Nordic Underwater Services Inc., the city plans to spend about $1.4 million to complete the project. The Superior Public Works Committee recommended awarding the bid to Nordic Underwater Services Inc. on Thursday, June 1.

A portion of the project will be funded with a $250,000 grant from Wisconsin Coastal Management.

The proposal is still overbudget by about $180,000, Mayor Jim Paine said, but funding to cover the overage will come from the capital improvement program for parks.

"I didn't like a lot of the sacrifices we had to make to go within budget and I asked for a number of changes," Paine said. “A lot of the change is the result of that wrangling over the last several months."

Paine said he believes the project will be worth it because it will create a new waterfront park and mitigate storm water impacts on the St. Louis River.

"It's just going to be a beautiful park that minimizes our impact on the wilderness that surrounds it," Paine said.

"It concerns me when we're going to take away $180,000 from the parks CIP," Councilor Ruth Ludwig said. She said residents have to come to her asking about new playground equipment for Hammond Park, and installing restrooms in parks has been among Ludwig’s priorities.

Paine said he anticipates the city being able to make up the revenue for capital improvements in the park. Specific projects wouldn't lose funding, and the playground equipment and bathrooms tentatively planned for parks would not be cut to cover the Woodstock Bay improvements. He said he is likely to increase funding for parks when the city council considers the capital improvement program in the fall.

Councilor Nicholas Ledin, who serves with Ludwig on the Parks and Recreation Commission in addition to Public Works, said they will hold the mayor to the statement that there will be no cuts and funding will be increased.

"I would encourage you to think of this as a new park so we can invest in it as any other park," Paine said. "Once we're done with it, it's likely to become one of our more significant parks because it abuts the St. Louis River and will probably become our highest access point … for nonmotorized (watercraft). If that just needs more trees to look nice, then there's no end to what I'll spend to make a park look nice."

Councilor Jenny Van Sickle said the project, which includes using bituminous pavement rather than asphalt, porous pavers and other amenities designed to benefit the environment, should be the standard the city uses.

Ludwig said she's also excited about the new park.

"Completion of it is going to be a wonderful addition to our parks and recreation to the city," Ludwig said.

The city council will consider the bid Tuesday, June 6.