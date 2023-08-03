Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 3

News Local

Superior council approves contract for North 21st Street repairs

Concrete repairs will extend from Hill to Catlin during the first phase of the project. Applications were also approved Tuesday for a landscaping pilot program.

Government Center in Superior
Government Center, Superior, Wis.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 6:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Construction on the first phase to repair concrete on North 21st Street is expected to get underway between Hill and Catlin avenues this summer.

The Superior City Council approved a contract Tuesday, Aug. 1, for $639,820 with Chippewa Concrete to repair the minor arterial route that carries about 5,200 vehicles per day.

The project will repair concrete joints, cracks and fully replace pavement in some areas. Once the concrete surface is repaired, the concrete will be milled and overlayed with asphalt.

The entire intersection of North 21st and Catlin will be replaced with new concrete.

Public Works Director Todd Janigo said he hopes construction will get underway in about two weeks and anticipates completion by late September or early October. He said it’s about a six-week project, weather permitting.

Additional phases planned in future years will repair the concrete to Tower Avenue.

Funding for the project is coming from the general street maintenance in the capital improvement program budget.

Landscaping applications approved

The council approved four applications Tuesday for the Scenery and Home Landscaping pilot program . Hayley McDonald, of Catlin Avenue; Jay and Ellen Kotera, of Tower Avenue in South Superior; and Tracy and Melissa Siers and Julie R. Johnson, of East Fifth Street will be the first participants to receive grant-funded landscaping services.

Another round of grants will be awarded in 2024.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
